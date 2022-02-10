The newly opened City Center hosted its first city council meeting, where the city council focused primarily on the new South Industrial Park and the creation of a new Tax Increment Financing district.
Baird Capital gave a borrowing option presentation for the South Industrial Park, located in Tax Increment District (TID) 6. Baird went over an estimated debt service schedule for $2M. The company said they would be bidding it out to local and national banks, keeping the debt callable. This means the city can refinance, repay or restructure whenever they wish throughout the term. They are interest to fall approximately at 2.5%.
Baird said recent projects have seen the city creeping closer to the 5% equalized value bonding capacity. The Equalized Value is the estimated value of all taxable real and personal property in each taxation district, by class of property, as of January 1, and certified by DOR on August 15 of each year. Municipalities are allowed to borrow up to 5% of their equalized valuation. After the financing for the South Industrial Park, the city will still have about $3M in available capacity. Recent updates within the city have made the valuation increase. In the past few years, the city has grown between 3% and 10%, which is significant in the area in terms of equalized valuation. The council approved to move forward with Baird looking into the finance options.
Erik Henningsgard, engineer from SEH updated the council on the South Industrial Park road progress. To date, Albrightson Excavating has worked on the water main loop. Water and sewer has been put in along highway 46. “What they really worked on this winter was utility work that they could within the roadway. So far so good. I think they have done a good job,” said Henningsgard.
The council approved the first payout to Albrightson Excavating for their work on the project.
Dave Rasmussen spoke with the council about the creation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 10.
TIF is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other community-improvement projects. Through the use of TIF, municipalities typically divert future property tax revenue increases from a defined area or district toward an economic development project or public improvement project in the community. TIF subsidies are not appropriated directly from a city's budget, but the city incurs loss through forgone tax revenue.
Amery’s TIF 10 would be located primarily in the Apple River Sanctuary subdivision (southwest of the Amery Dog Park). There is a party interested in developing the remaining area, but no Developer’s Agreement has been put into place.
The city council decided to pause on the creation of TIF 10, until a Developer’s Agreement has been made with the interested party.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Paul Isakson announced a new library director has been hired. He also shared the Summer Thursday concert series will be changed to Wednesday evenings for the upcoming summer.
The council approved the appointment of Kathy McGurran to the Amery Housing Authority Board. She is taking the spot that was held by Judy Baldwin.
A Class B liquor and beer liquor license was approved for the Village Pizzeria. The restaurant recently switched ownership with Mark and Shandra Vold buying the business from Russ Evenson.
