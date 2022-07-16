The most recent fire truck discussion with the City of Amery may see the refurbishment of the department’s 1994 Ford LS 9000 Pumper truck.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom said there were two parts to the refurbish cost. The first part he said was specific to the truck itself and the second was for upgrading steel piping.
The cost for both parts comes to $102,000, well under what was expected. “I was very pleased with what it came in at. We were expecting $150,000 and up. To come in at $102,000 for everything I thought was really good,” said Van Blaricom.
The decision still needs to pass through the Fire Committee.
City Clerk/Treasurer Ben Jansen will look at financing options for both the refurbishment of the pumper truck and replacement of the tanker truck.
In other action at the July 6 meeting, the council decided to once again hire Patrick Ibarra as they had done in the past, for training sessions for current council members and department heads.
Ibarra will facilitate sessions which will focus on the foundation of Amery’s form of government, emphasize and clarify roles and share practices of healthy governing bodies.
The cost of bringing in Ibarra is $6,480.
Council member Tim Strohbusch said, “Going through the first, I thought it was very educational and well worth the time and money put into it, just to clarify what my role is and how we can work better as a governmental unit. I think we took a lot away from that. I’m not sure we have implemented 100% of it, but I think we have relooked at our roles and responsibilities and this would be a great tune up because we do have new council members and new departments heads as well. For the money it is well worth it.”
