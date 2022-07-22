Over 100 years ago 27 women organized the Amery Woman’s Club in February 1921.

The club was organized for the purpose of encouraging mental and moral development, to promote good fellowship and high social standards, and in addition, to be an organization that would aid worthy causes and be instrumental in community service projects. They joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international organization made up of women from all walks of life who have a common goal of making the world a better place by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

