Over 100 years ago 27 women organized the Amery Woman’s Club in February 1921.
The club was organized for the purpose of encouraging mental and moral development, to promote good fellowship and high social standards, and in addition, to be an organization that would aid worthy causes and be instrumental in community service projects. They joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international organization made up of women from all walks of life who have a common goal of making the world a better place by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
10 decades later, the club is still going strong with the work of dedicated woman who care about their community.
The club provides an excellent opportunity for those who want to give back to the community while meeting new friends. It is perfect for retirees looking for something to do or for anyone looking to get out of the house and make a difference.
One member said she retired and moved to Amery seven years ago. “I was looking for ways to connect and a neighbor suggested that I would really like the Amery Woman’s Club because they do a lot for the community and they also have a lot of fun. She was correct! My first impressions of AWC was that they do so many phenomenal things. I couldn’t believe the fundraising initiatives and projects that have enhanced and enriched the Amery area over the years. I joined and got involved right away. I have not been disappointed.”
Another said, “I moved to Amery about 13 years ago. I did not know anyone here and my neighbor asked me if I wanted to go with her to an Amery Woman's Club meeting. The rest is history. I have met so many wonderful women and have had the opportunity to volunteer for many of the service projects they provide. I really feel that I have become part of the Amery Community.”
Over the years, the club has accomplished many things for the city of Amery. In the early years they sponsored a lyceum course, personally cleaned up the City Cemetery, established a Loan Closet for medical equipment, started the movement for a county nurse in Polk County, put together food baskets and supplied clothing for the poor and were prominent in getting a city garbage collection started.
In 1928 the club decided to establish a public library. No doubt, this was the greatest contribution the Club has made to the community.
Back as far as 1923 the Amery Woman’s Club planted flowers and shrubs at various locations throughout the community.
During the 1940s the Club projects revolved not only around Amery needs, but also those activities both near and across the ocean. The members were asked to help recruit women for the Armed Services, participate in the March of Dimes, donate clothing for overseas relief and hem diapers for Polk Co. Relief, and help out with Red Cross relief.
The Club began Meals on Wheels and also spearheaded the United Way. Since the early 1960s, the Club has been responsible for coordinating the Red Cross blood drives in Amery, either on an annual or biannual basis.
In 1974 the Club established and operated a Recycling Center. In 2011 a Woman’s Club member began revitalizing the recycling issue in our community. When you see recycling cans all over Amery, it is because of the initiative of a member of their Club. Along with the recycling, an Earth Day project was begun in 2012.
For the past 31 + years, the Amery Woman’s Club has organized and run the annual Art in the Park.
The group was instrumental in organizing and participating in the formation of the Amery Area Food Pantry.
The Amery Woman’s Club has always promoted educational projects and they grant multiple scholarship each year.
Even though over 100 years have passed since some Amery women decided to form a club to help the community, their spirit, and passion is still alive in the members today. They encourage people to please consider joining their organization for the betterment of the community and the world around us, and for fellowship with women of like commitment. They always welcome guests. As they look ahead, they hope to continue serving the Amery community by enhancing the lives of others through their volunteer service.
