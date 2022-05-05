Land within the town of Garfield has been given the green light for development from Polk County’s Environmental Services committee.
Jason Kjeseth, zoning administor for Polk County, presented information to the committee concerning several ordinance updates for Garfield, one of which was land development.
Kjeseth shared the township recently adopted rules for boathouses.
Garfield also made changes pertaining to solar farms. “They put it as a conditional use permit under their ag district, which is kind of interesting, but the biggest thing they did was create text for a planned unit development. This was in relation to a project which is being proposed or which is supposed to be starting here in the next couple weeks,” said Kjeseth.
He said the property is near the Balsam Branch on County Road C. Kjeseth said, “It used to be the old Swanson Farm and that has been sold. They are talking about a planned unit development in there of up to 19 dwellings and they are looking at building five or six this year, putting in basically a little municipal wastewater treatment system back in there, so that is a big development.”
He said the developer has been working with the town to get an ordinance that can fit their project as Garfield never had a planned unit development before and attorneys for both parties assisted in the process.
“The town had one dwelling per parcel and all 19 of these are little cabins that they are going to rent out as Airbnb or Vacation Rentals By Owner (VRBO) and they would all be on one parcel, so there have been exemptions made for that,” Kjeseth said.
According to Kjeseth, the project has been discussed with the Town Planning Commission for at least six months, maybe more. “It has been talked about for a while,” he said.
Tracy LaBlanc made a motion to accept the Garfield ordinance updates, it was seconded by Sharon Kelly and passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.