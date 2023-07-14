You hear your name, and you eagerly run down to the aisle to the large stage where you correctly come closest to the retail price without going over and win big! How many times have you watched this happen to other people on television, playing along and knowing that you would’ve won had it been you playing?
Well, an opportunity will soon present itself and you could have the chance to prove yourself worthy of winning cash prizes, furniture, electronics, a trip, or even a new car!
On the evening of August 12, a version of the popular game show “The Price is Right” will be here in Amery, Wisconsin- wheel and all- and you, your friends, your family, and anybody else you care to invite that Saturday will have the opportunity to play and win real prizes like the ones you’ve seen given out on T.V. and your chances of getting called up is completely up to you.
Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, August 12, you are encouraged to go out and shop at any Amery Community Club business to earn a chance at having your name called up to play the Amery’s Price is Right game. For every $20 you spend at any participating business- which will be listed on the Amery Community Club website and Face Book page or indicated by a poster on their door- you will receive a card that you will write your name on, and drop into the barrel in Michael Park from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
After a long day of shopping, head to Michael Park for food trucks and beer sales and to deposit all of your cards into the barrel before that registration ends at 5 p.m., and bring your seat to the Danielson Stage, just as you would for Music on the River.
Anybody can shop and earn cards; however, you must be 21 years or older in order to put your name on the card for a chance to play. At 5:15 when the game begins, contestants will be drawn from the barrel to “COME ON DOWN,” and guess the prices of Amery products- so when you’re out shopping, be sure to study those price tags!
Whoever is closest to the actual price without going over will be called up to play games similar to actual television show Price is Right games, such as a Plinko game in which up to $1,500 will be given out!
Three games will be played before the spinning of the big wheel; there three will spin to come closest to $1 without going over. The winner will wait their turn as three more games are played, and the wheel is spun again to start the showcase showdown.
In the showcase showdown the two winners will bid on the grand prizes in which the closest bidder without going over will win. If both players go over, whoever is closest in general will win.
After the showcase is won, most prizes that are not won during the game will be handed out to audience members whose names are drawn. After the Price is Right game is over, a band will take the stage and play until 10:30.
April Ziemer, President of the Amery Community Club, had gotten the idea for this event while watching the traveling version of the Price is Right game show in the Twin Cities area. She says, “I have been racking my brain for quite some time, even before I was president, about something we could do in town that could give a boost to our businesses.”
Amery has many activities such as Fall Festival or Music on the River to bring people into town, but she was looking for something bigger. “I wanted something that could help
every business, whether it be restaurants, bars, retail, service businesses, small, large, in city limits and out. I wanted an event that could potentially benefit all Amery Community Club members without any cost to them.
Her goal was to create an event where these Community Club members could have a great day of business and be asked for nothing in return. Ziemer explained many of the prize and money donations were contributed from generous companies across the U.S. as she started reaching out to them earlier this year and explaining the idea. Many responded saying they had never heard of anything like this and jumped on board as did local businesses who decided that they wanted to be a helpful part of the event. “What is really neat was we even had some businesses from neighboring towns who have jumped on board. My intention is to pay it forward and help out their communities when the opportunity presents itself,” she said.
Now Ziemer’s husband Josh is heading up a group of volunteers to build pieces of a mock Price is Right Set and every other little detail is getting put into place in hopes people flock to Amery that day.
“I really hope people come to do business, shop, eat, drink and play-but after seeing everything Amery has to offer, the goal is for them to visit time and time again,” Ziemer said, “I also think it could be pretty cool if someone local wins a new set of wheels!” With a laugh, the Amery Community Club President said she promises the car is the real deal and not just a toy car to get people to the park.
More details on the event can be found on the Amery Community Club website: amerycc.org and you can contact April with questions or donations at editor@theameryfreepress or at 651-235-0515. If you are a business who is not a Community Club member, there is still time to join and be bombarded with business that day-just reach out to April.
The Amery Community Club has developed all sorts of advertisements in print, radio, and social media. “We think this could be record breaking sales in the City of Amery,” Ziemer states. They are thinking there could be people coming from all over Wisconsin and the Twin Cities area. August 12 is going to be a big day for all Amery Community Club businesses, residents, and visitors, so mark your calendars and prepare yourselves for a day of shopping, excitement, prizes-but most of all fun!
