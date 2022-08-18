Eckwall

Hunter Eckwall in Tajikistan.

Following the legacy of his grandfathers, Hunter Eckwall chose to enlist in the military. He feels the United States Air Force has offered him numerous blessings, the most recent being awarded the National Tajikistan Governmental Medal.

“I joined the Air Force for a few different reasons, but a big one was to follow both of my Grandparents in Military Service. My Grandpa Dave was in the Navy and my Grandpa Gene was in the Air Force,” said 2013 Clear Lake grad Eckwall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.