Following the legacy of his grandfathers, Hunter Eckwall chose to enlist in the military. He feels the United States Air Force has offered him numerous blessings, the most recent being awarded the National Tajikistan Governmental Medal.
“I joined the Air Force for a few different reasons, but a big one was to follow both of my Grandparents in Military Service. My Grandpa Dave was in the Navy and my Grandpa Gene was in the Air Force,” said 2013 Clear Lake grad Eckwall.
Eckwall has received a National Tajikistan Governmental Medal. He said, “The pin I received is called ‘An anniversary award dedicated to 25 years of development of engineering forces.’ Only the best of personnel can get it for outstanding efforts in developing engineering and Explosive Ordnance Disposal capacities. The award is given by General Staff of Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan. The Lieutenant Colonel that presented it to me said, ‘Only a few officers and NCOs have it all around the engineering forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, and you are the only American that we know of to receive it.’”
During his Tajikistan trip Eckwall trained and advised 18 students from five countries on ordnance identification, mitigation and destruction procedures. He served as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Subject Matter Expert and assisted the host nation instructors in constructing and delivering curriculum to prepare Engineers to remove explosive hazards. This directly affected the ability of the Tajik engineers to safely execute a major road construction project requiring the clearance of emplaced landmines near the Afghanistan border to shorten logistics travel times from over four hours to under 30 minutes.
Eckwall said, “I was very honored in receiving this. Myself and my team got to know the Tajik instructors very well and we developed a friendship with not only them, but all of our students and interpreters. This trip solidified a bond the EOD badge brings not only within the U.S. military, but around the world. We were treated like they had known us for years, respected what we had to say and teach them all because we were U.S. EOD technicians, and to me that’s the coolest thing.”
When speaking of his military experience Eckwall said, “The last years of serving in the Air Force has been a roller-coaster. Having the opportunity to live in Europe and travel to places I never thought I'd have the opportunity to see has been one of the biggest blessings the Military has given me. I have countless memories with ‘new’ friends all across the world but being away from family and ‘old’ friends I spent most, if not all, of my childhood with has definitely been something to adjust to.”
He plans to stay in the Air Force “A bit Longer.” He said, “As of right now I am pretty happy with where I'm at in South Carolina This job brings you places all over the globe doing all different kinds of missions- each different from the last. So, leaving that environment right now doesn’t seem like the right fit for me.”
The son of Dennis and Darci said the thing he misses most about the Clear Lake area are his friends and family. Eckwall said, “Not being able to watch both of my nieces grow up or sitting down with my parents after a long week is definitely a struggle but being able to come back every now and then and catch up is a blessing for sure.”
