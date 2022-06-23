Every year, the last full weekend in June, people from all around head to Clear Lake’s annual Heritage Days celebration.
The event kicks off this Thursday, June 23, with Badgerland Midways Carnival Rides running from 4p.m.-11p.m., the carnival will carry on throughout Friday and Saturday.
Friday June 24, brings Citywide Garage Sales, a Main Street Craft Fair from 9a.m.-7p.m., and a celebration of June Dairy Month from 11a.m.-1p.m. From 10a.m. – 2p.m. there will be music at the Heritage Days Tent, featuring Kar Jackers. From 1p.m.-6p.m. an event will take place entitled, “All Class Reunion: A Celebration of Memories, 100 Year Anniversary of Old School Building.” The event will also take place Saturday during the same times.
From 3p.m.-4p.m. kids can sing in a Kids’ Karaoke Contest, visit the petting zoo from 5p.m.-7p.m., participate in the pedal tractor pull at 6p.m. (registration at 5:30p.m.) or jump in the sawdust pile at 5:30p.m.
8:30p.m. – Midnight the Beer Tent will provide music featuring the Dweebs.
Saturday June 25, head to the High School at 8a.m. for the Fastbreak 5K Run/Walk. The Queen’s Tea is at 9a.m. with the Grand Parade beginning at 11a.m.
Kar Jackers will offer music under the tent from 1p.m.-6p.m. Make & Take Succulents with Bergman’s Greenhouse runs from 1p.m.-4p.m.
A Horse Pull runs from 2p.m.-5p.m. at the Clear Lake Chalet.
4p.m. sees a Cornhole Tourney at the Midway as well as the Royal Coronation at the United Covenant Church.
7p.m. brings Bed Races, an Adult Karaoke Contest from 7p.m.-9p.m. and at 8p.m. D.J. music will continue under the tent until Midnight.
The Sandlot movie will play for Outdoor Movie Night at St. John’s Catholic Church west lawn, starting at 9p.m.
An Adult Sawdust Pile starts at 10p.m.
Sunday, June 26, United Covenant Church is sponsoring a 9a.m. church service under the tent and from 11a.m.-2p.m. the 16th Annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle & Tractor Show will take place on Main Street with music provided by Rockman.
Food Stands and a Beer Garden will be open all weekend long.
*Events subject to change.
The Clear Lake Civic and Commerce group are geared up for another successful Heritage Days and look forward to seeing residents and visitors out and about this weekend.
