When April Wilson owner of April Fresh Cleaning opened her new downtown store front on Keller Avenue, it wasn’t just about having her business be more visible to the community, it was about having a space to be able to give back to the community.
Wilson’s current endeavor has her collecting supplies for local homeless shelters with help from other new local businesses. Wilson said, “My desire for the company is to be a giving company.”
Wilson told her employees she was looking for a way to do something special for people during the holiday season. “That weekend I was going through some of my belongings and folding blankets when I realized a blanket drive would be great. I love blankets, I have oodles of them and they provide comfort and love to people,” she said.
Her employees agreed collecting and giving blankets would be a great idea. Together they took the idea one step further and decided to collect not only blankets, but pillows and linens as well to donate to Positive Alternatives, Salvation Army Grace Place, Milltown Community Referral Agency and Northwoods Homeless Shelters.
After doing some research into the places, Wilson and her staff found that most of them were also in need of hygiene products, cleaning products and various other items. “Whatever people want to donate, we will take, and we will find a home for it,” Wilson said.
Since recently opening her new business front on Keller Avenue, Wilson has connected with other new Amery businesses who have joined with her efforts to accept donations for those who need them. The Schweet Stop, Brew and Sip and Lydia and Co. have signed on to have donation boxes located in their businesses.
Wilson said heading into 2022, she wants the giving boxes to be a staple all year round and not just during the holiday season. Along with her staff, she has been brainstorming many other ways they can give. She said, “We want to be the foundation of many new exciting ways to spread giving and kindness in the community in the upcoming year and beyond.”
Wilson shared she struggled financially for a while and taking a leap of faith, hard work, determination and the support of others allowed her to start and grow her business over the past seven years.
April Fresh Cleaning’s motto is, “We are here for your peace of mind.” She has had clients tell her that her services have helped them become more organized and time that has been freed up since hiring her company has and allowed them to spend more time with loved ones. She wants to continue to provide piece of mind to others.
She has poured her heart into constructing donation boxes and spreading the word. She sees this as a way of giving back to an area that has helped her grow her business. Wilson said, “It means so much that people believed in me and I will do whatever I can to pay it forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.