Fire fighters never really leave us, they burn forever in the hearts of the people who love them. This is a sentiment felt each year when the Wisconsin Firefighter EMS Memorial (WFEM), honor Wisconsin firefighters and Emergency Medical Service members who have died. This year Donald (Don) Kittelson, who served as Clayton Fire Chief, was remembered with other Wisconsin firefighters and EMS.
Kittelson, 55, passed away on December 17, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN after a long battle with complications from Covid-19.
He, along with the emergency service personnel who died over the past ten years were named in a memorial service Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids.
This year the WFEM added six new service members to their list. Friends and family of the fallen were presented a flag and rose by the WFEM Honor Guard.
Kittelson’s mother Mary Hughes said, “I felt very honored by the personal contact shown by the State Firefighters. I spoke with two and they were very professional. The entire ceremony was extremely touching.”
Mahlon Mitchell President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin reflected on the sacrifice emergency personal make every day on the job and said that starts the minute they graduate.
“From the time we leave the fire academy every firefighter every EMS provider knows that that might be our last alarm.” Mitchell said few would dispute that firefighter and first responders are true American heroes at a time when bravery is in short supply firefighters and EMS providers demonstrate the essence of bravery.”
Hughes said being a fire fighter was something Don had always been interested in. She said, “From the age of two, he would get very excited when the trucks were called out and had to be at the window or on the porch watching them go out and wait for them to come back in. He always wanted to go over to the fire hall to watch them take care of the equipment after a run. He earned the respect of many people with his service to the town and surrounding areas.”
Kittelson’s brother Troy agreed with their mother. He said his brother took great pride in the fire department. It was the topic of many conversations "Whether you wanted to hear it or not."
Troy said, “He would have told you he didn't deserve this recognition because it was his job. Troy shared a story of when a big storm went through Clayton in 2019. He said his brother was up making sure the residents of Clayton were safe. “The last I saw him was 1:30 a.m., then he got in his milk truck and drove until 4 p.m. That Saturday he sat at the fire hall most of the day so people with power could come and get water on his time just because he cared.”
Troy said, “Saturday it truly was an honor to see him be recognized for going above and beyond. The people that handled the ceremony all came and introduced themselves and made us feel welcome at the event. It was a beautiful park on the banks of the Wisconsin River my family and I will make the trip again.”
