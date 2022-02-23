A meeting of Amery’s Committee of the Whole saw many sharing positive feedback about the City Center’s new shared spaced.
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said the three city services united under the City Center roof; city hall, police department and library moved in January with the assistance of Day Makers Moving and Storage. The Amery City Hall opened their doors in the new location January 31, the Amery Police Department officially opened their doors February 2 and the Amery Public Library on February 12, 2022. All three entities will be holding a joint Open House on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 1p.m.-3p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting and refreshments. “Each department looks forward to showing off their new spaces,” said Bjorklund.
She said she is excited about the new City Center space and the opportunities to serve the community in a central location. “We are still working out some kinks, but overall we should be fully operational in every sense of the word in no time at all,” said Bjorklund.
She reminded residents the second half of taxes need to be paid to the Polk County Treasurer by July 31, 2022.
Monthly Department Head meetings will start taking place soon. Bjorklund said, “This will be essential moving forward. I want to have a good working relationship between the departments to better serve our constituents with efficient services, fewer personnel problems and relieve officials of administrative tasks so they can focus on policy matters and long-range planning.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Ben Jansen said ballots should be arriving the first week of March for the April 5, 2022 election, with absentee ballots heading out mid-March.
He also said the yearly audit would be taking place the following week. “This year is going to be a little tougher. We have to have to audits because of GDBG funds. So, it will be a little more extensive this year,” said Jansen.
Police Chief Tom Marson shared some recent downtown observations. “First off, regarding our new roadway, we have received more compliments than complaints or concerns from motorists and pedestrians. Both are getting acclimated to the change for the most part,” said Marson.
He said in winter months they see the effects of motorists that have made mid-block U-turns. He said, “Motorists should be aware that we have an ordinance that prohibits U-turns for basically the entire length of Keller Avenue.”
Marson said there have been changes in entrances and exits and they have noticed people are driving over curbs, which could cause damage to both vehicles and curbs.
“We need to remind people they should not park near the end of sections where bump-outs are. We have come across a few vehicles that have done that,” he said.
Lastly Marson said people need to stop at stoplights, leaving room for pedestrians to cross. He said, “Pulling forward will not cause the light to change green faster. You need to stay back behind the crosswalk.”
In her first Committee of the Whole appearance new Library Director Rachel Thomas said the Open House for the first day opening of the new library was a success. 438 items were checked out from the library during the event’s four hours. She said the library’s hours are now Monday-Thursday from 9a.m.-6p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9a.m.-1p.m.
Public Works Director Jeff Mahoney said the past few months the department has stayed busy helping everyone get situated in their new space at the City Center as well as getting training on HVAC, security systems, etc. that they will be responsible for maintaining in the new space.
“Last week we had a water main break on Minneapolis (Avenue). It was a good day for it to happen, school was out, and we had the water off for less than an hour. The crew showed up and it was the best one I have been on in thirty years, it went really smooth,” said Mahoney.
He acknowledged they have received complaints about the streets not being as clear as they have in the past. “These less than an inch snow falls are not enough to plow, you try sanding it, it just builds up and we go and scrape them. Then people get mad that we plug their driveways. We are trying. Also, we have been noticing people have been blowing their sidewalks and putting it in their yards (as opposed to the street) I would like to take the time to thank you for that. It is so much easier on us, easier to keep the streets cleaned-sidewalks-everything,” Mahoney said.
Amery Fire Chief Dale Koehler shared the whole department is going through a hazmat refresher. They will be meeting with 977 administration soon to work on some of the first responding issues. They are also working on writing a grant that they would use to purchase an electronic message board for in front of the station. The sign would like the one in front of
Stone Creek Custom Interiors. Koehler said, “They are not very cheap, but with the grants, hopefully we can include it in next year’s budget.”
The department recently welcomed two new members, but still has two openings if anyone is interested.
