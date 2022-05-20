It has been 18 years since the City of Amery has had a full rate increase on their sewer and water. In the near future residents will see changes with rates and billing.
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said she did some research and found the last full rate increase took place in 2004. The time has come for another rate increase, but in order to do so, Bjorklund told the City Council they need to move to monthly billing.
Billing is currently done quarterly. Bjorklund said the changes between rates and billing would take some work for the city, approximately six months, so changes wouldn’t take affect until next year.
Newly named City Council President Sarah Flanum asked Bjorklund if it would be feasible for staff to bill monthly rather than quarterly and if the city’s billing software was able to do so. She also asked about the difference in mailing bills out every thirty days instead of every four months.
Bjorklund said she had staff members had went through the process of determining everything that will need to be done and made documents that should help the transition go smoothly.
Currently approximately 1,100 utility bills are mailed out quarterly. Those owning multiple properties in the city receive only one bill.
“We are still talking $600 in postage every month,” said council member Rick Van Blaricom.
Residents will have the option of having their bill emailed to them. “I would like to encourage people to send us their email addresses so we can email their bills to them because of course postage is a huge cost and we want to try to cut back on that as much as we can,” said Bjorklund.
Council member Tim Strohbusch agreed and said email billing has become quite common.
A separate utility account has been established at the bank so people can have automatic withdrawals from their accounts to monthly pay their city utility bills.
Council member Mike Manor asked watch steps were being taken to encourage email billing. Bjorklund responded they had not started anything yet but said they would put something on the website and get the word out. Memos will also be added to current bills.
Van Blaricom suggested a reward, such as a slight bill reduction if you choose to have your statement emailed to you instead of paper billing. Strohbusch said he liked that idea.
She said staff wise, she has spoken to everyone and they are all on board. City Center employee Taylor Larson is being trained to help do meter readings in the event the city crew is tried up with other things.
The rate increase will also assist with a large sewer plant project that will be coming up. Strohbusch said he understands no one wants to pay more, but an increase now would prevent someone’s bill from doubling or tripling after the sewer plant project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.