The City of Amery is returning to Commercial Testing Lab (CTL) in Colfax for their water testing after two bad water tests from another lab caused the city to issue a precautionary boil advisory June 16 for residents using the city’s water.

The order was lifted June 17 after Amery collected the necessary five follow-up samples and voluntarily collected an additional investigative sample for the total coliform and E.Coli positive sample Friday, June 16.

