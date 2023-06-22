The City of Amery is returning to Commercial Testing Lab (CTL) in Colfax for their water testing after two bad water tests from another lab caused the city to issue a precautionary boil advisory June 16 for residents using the city’s water.
The order was lifted June 17 after Amery collected the necessary five follow-up samples and voluntarily collected an additional investigative sample for the total coliform and E.Coli positive sample Friday, June 16.
The DNR website shows samples tested June 7 and June 14 by AgSource Labs tested positive for coliform bacteria.
Mark Pauli, Northern Region Drinking Water and Groundwater Supervision for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said on June 14 the city collected the follow-up samples for the initial total coliform positive sample on June 7. All five follow-up samples came back total coliform negative.
On the same day, the city also collected their second compliance sample for June. The result was reported as total coliform and E.Coli positive, leading the DNR to issue a precautionary boil water notice after receiving the results.
Amery Public Works Supervisor Jeff Mahoney commented the city hadn’t received two bad water samples in the over 11 years he has been with the city. Mahoney believes the samples were cross contaminated by the lab.
A release issued to the city’s Facebook page Monday said “The water sample that came back positive for bacteria was taken June 14 and was contaminated during transportation by the lab company. The City of Amery was not the only municipality that had water transported by the lab company on June 14 to come back positive for bacteria.”
A call to AgSource for comment Monday was not returned by press time.
Amery City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said the city turned to CTL, their former vendor, for the test on Friday. Bjorklund was pleased the vendor processed the sample on Saturday so the voluntary order could be rescinded.
Bjorklund says the city is looking into a mass notification tool to use in the future if a situation like this arises again. She said the city notified the hospital, school, nursing homes, the city website, social media, radio and television stations to get the word out about the boil order. They also used an email list of business owners developed during the Keller Avenue project in 2021 to notify users.
Some users of the city’s Facebook page were critical of the city’s notification efforts. User Ed Chew said “I’m glad to hear this was a false positive, but y’all gotta do something better than posting to Facebook. I didn't see this until today (Monday at 1:00 pm), because I didn't specifically come to this page until now (though I have ‘liked’ and followed the page and checked my FB feed several times). This is not a professional or effective means of communicating with city residents.”
Bjorklund said Monday the city’s only other option for notification was to hand deliver notices to residences.
Mahoney reports the city tests the water three times a week and is required to use an outside lab monthly.
Monday’s release by the city said the city “will be switching lab companies to try and avoid a repeat event.”
