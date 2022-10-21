The most recent meeting of the Amery City Council saw the team tackling the lease for the Community Center as it set to expire at the end of the year and must be renewed if the current usage is to remain the same.
The proposal sent over to the Community Center saw many of the terms staying the same, but discussion was had concerning the annual donation the city gives the center.
Mayor, Leonard stated that he would like to see the guaranteed $25,000 a year from the City removed and a yearly request made instead.
Conditions of the agreement included:
TERM: Tenant shall have and hold the leased premises for a five-year term beginning January 1, 2023 and ending December 30, 2027. 3.RENT: Tenant shall pay on or before May 1 of each year, Beginning May 1, 2023, to City the sum of $1. 00 per year as rent.
REPAIRS, ALTERATIONS AND IMPROVEMENTS: a. City is responsible for all major structural repairs of the premises as follows: structural components of walls, doors, plumbing, HVAC, electrical systems, fire suppression system, gutters, roof and siding. b. City will review for approval on a case by case basis any request from Tenant for appliance repair or replacement. c. Tenant is responsible for all minor repairs and maintenance, including but not limited to interior walls and ceilings ( e.g. painting, patching), replacement light bulbs, cleaning supplies, etc. d. Tenant shall not make or cause to be made any alterations, additions or improvements to the leased Premises without obtaining prior written consent of City. e. Tenant shall not make any repairs or maintenance of any kind, order any supplies, appliances, or equipment, or incur financial liabilities of any kind, for which Tenant believes or intends that City would pay the costs or expenses associated with such work or expenditure, without first contacting the City and obtaining prior written consent of the City. f. In the case of a need for emergency work of any kind, prior to incurring any expenses or ordering any work to be one, Tenant will immediately contact the City Public Works Director or City Administrator or their designee prior to ordering such work.
City shall plow snow from the parking lot on the Premises. Tenant is responsible for all other snow or ice removal.
When it came to Section 19A, which normally spells out the city’s annual contribution of $25,000, city officials had a variety of thoughts.
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said, “I told them (the Community Center) I was taking out the $25,000 contribution from the city. I said we will continue to give to them, but we wanted to see their budget and what they spend.” She suggested in the future they talk about budget and their contribution based on the Community Center’s needs.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom suggested they approve the lease and add a maximum of a $25,000 contribution. “I was part of the discussions and the wars that went on to get that down to $25,000 and I am not interested in re-doing those wars. If they want more than $25,000 there has to be a special discussion,” said Van Blaricom.
“Well there has to be a discussion even if it is $10. It needs to be a budget item,” replied council member Eric Elkin.
Leonard said he didn’t know if it what a good idea to put a maximum in there at this point
Council President Sarah Flanum suggested not putting a number in and changing the verbiage.
Council member Mykaela Thompson agreed to changing the verbiage. “So, it is not like we will just give them whatever they ask for,” said Thompson.
Council member Mike Manor agreed with Van Blaricom there should be a maximum.
“I think it has operated just fine with $25,000 for eight or nine years and it was pretty hard fought to change that,” said Van Blaricom.
A Motion to remove section 19A from the lease was passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.