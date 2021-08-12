At the most recent meeting of the Amery City Council a 4-1 vote determined an amount the Amery Public Library would receive from the city to put towards shelving needs in the new library, which will be a part of Amery’s new City Center.
Library board president Ashley Long opened the conversation by reiterating the library is governed by its own governing body, the library board.
“The library board as well as IFLS Director John Thompson and Amery Public Library Director Amy Stormberg and staff, have met and worked cohesively and tirelessly to determine the needs of the Amery Public Library,” said Long.
Thompson submitted updated numbers to the council for shelving needs/costs. The amount was $132,167.71, which was for all new shelving.
Use of some current shelving, could reduce the cost to approximately 1/3.
Council member Chad Leonard said, “The question is what are we willing to commit to the library from the city’s taxpayer dollars to outfit the new library with one hundred percent of the shelves.”
He said the city is using all used furniture for City Hall’s portion of the building and so is the police station. Leonard said he would be comfortable paying 1/3 of the $132,167.71.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom said he was not comfortable with the city paying that amount. “Those figures need to come out of the library budget, rather than just out of the City of Amery budget. If they want to go for all new shelving, that is fine too, but that has to be their budget item, not just solely the City of Amery,” said Van Blaricom.
Council member Tim Strohbusch said, “I feel the library has really not done a whole lot to try to keep numbers conservative, keep funding conservative; the city has gone above and beyond to try to accommodate them and to try to make this entire project work. To that avail, I will make a motion that the city allot $10,000 to the library solely for the purchase of shelving.”
Leonard responded, “I think $10,000 is too low. But maybe not $43,000, about what 1/3 is.”
Strohbusch said they could purchase additional items themselves.
Discussion took place concerning who actually owns the items inside the library, such as furniture, shelving, etc. as Council member Sarah Flanum asked who would decide how such items would be disposed of and if sold, who receives those funds?
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund and Thompson said they believe the city owns the building, but the library owns unattached items.
There was discussion about how many people that use the library are Amery residents and how many are not.
Since there was never a second to the Strohbusch motion, he removed his motion.
“We can kick it down the road or we can come up with a number,” said Leonard.
Strohbusch said they could, or they could wait and see what the true cost is after the move.
Council member Eric Elkin said they could throw out a starting number and possibly revisit the topic.
Based on making up the difference in capacity, Leonard motioned to give the library $20,000.
It passed with votes from Leonard, Van Blaricom, Flanum and Elkin. Strohbusch opposed.
