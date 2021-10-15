The City Council may not decide what company will transfer the library from its current space to the new or how much packing/unpacking that company will be responsible for, but what they did decide is they will put $20,000 toward whatever moving decisions are made.
“I guess I wasn’t sure if we were given the authority to make the decision on who we hire to move,” said council member Chad Leonard.
He expressed some concern over the bidding process for the library to be moved to the new City Center. Leonard said, “When we first talked about this the beginning of September, Day Makers (moving company) had really only given us one estimate of $78,000 to move the entire library. After the sealed bids were opened, they then re-bid after seeing what their competitor offered as well. Surprise by surprise, it is cheaper. So that gives me a little bit of heartburn.”
He said the top estimate from the other company was $47,831.15 to move the library and the Historical Society. “It is a big number, but it has to get moved. I guess I would be inclined to allocate at least that much,” said Leonard.
It is yet unknown where the Historical Society is moving to. Mayor Paul Isakson said they need 200-240 square feet of space. “Preferably heated and dry,” said Isakson.
Leonard said, “I know it is not up to the City to decide space allocation, but I do scratch my head a little bit given that the Friends of the Library said they were going to re-think the way they fundraise for the library and not do book sales anymore. So why the library would continue to allocate that amount of space to the Friends instead of allocating it between the Friends and Historical Society? Again, it is not up to us, it is just a question that I have.”
Council member Sarah Flanum followed those remakes saying, “With that said it is not for us to choose who to move the library because it is not our decision. We just have to decide how much we will put towards it.”
She said, “The thing that I am having a problem with is it seems according to these bids and the conversation we have been having, there are no employees assisting with this at all. It sounds as though the movers would be doing everything from taking the stuff off the shelves, moving it and putting back on the shelves. That is a significant cost.”
She said she realized there may be weight issues when packing items up but feels it is important for the people who actually work there to be involved in the re-shelving of things. “How much would that reduce from the moving costs? I do feel like that number could be lowered by utilizing volunteers or employees that we are already paying,” said Flanum.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom said that if one bidder was allowed time to lower their cost, the same offer should be made to the other moving company.
“I think we need to determine how much money we are going to put towards it. I don’t care who does it,” responded Flanum.
Isakson said maybe they should offer to pay an invoice amount of up to $40,000.
Van Blaricom responded, “That number sounds not good, but it sounds reasonable. I think $40,000 sounds more than fair.”
Flanum disagreed. She said, “I am not willing to put that much money into it. I think it should be split. I have a hard time paying the whole dollar amount of the moving expenses. It is not our stuff we are moving. It has been made abundantly clear it is not ours.”
She motioned to put $20,000 toward to the move. Van Blaricom made the second and it passed unanimously.
