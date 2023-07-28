The Power of Produce (POP) Club provides a fun opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with growers, educational games, and exposure to new fruits and vegetables. In addition to participating in educational activities, POP Club kids receive vouchers to spend at the Amery Farmer’s Market, allowing them to make their own shopping decisions at the market.
The POP stand at the Amery Farmer’s Market is located on the west end near Growing Wishes Greenhouse.
Children under ten can be registered by a parent or grandparent, receive a bag with activities and tokens for two dollars in produce. They can choose to use their tokens that day or save them to combine with tokens to use at a later market.
The program engages children at the farmer’s market and empowers them to make healthful food choices. It aims to increase family participation at the market, increase vendor revenue and build a healthier community.
While walking through the Amery Farmer’s Market with their kids, parents and grandparents can check out all of the wonderful new options offered this year. Market Manager Val Burke shared a new vendor makes freeze dried candies. There is hand crafted jewelry and drinking glasses with straws and wooden signs.
“There is a woman who grows her own garlic, takes the top green and she makes a garlic sea salt out of it,” said Burke.
There are also new jellies and jams, gluten free options and new fruit items.
The Friends of the Library have joined the market as well. You can visit them to learn more about the Amery Public Library.
If you enjoy the lamb at the Amery Farmer’s Market, now is the time to head down. It is the last summer the event will have the product.
