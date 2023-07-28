USDA-WEB.jpg

Children under 12 can get free produce at the Amery Farmer’s Market each week.

The Power of Produce (POP) Club provides a fun opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with growers, educational games, and exposure to new fruits and vegetables. In addition to participating in educational activities, POP Club kids receive vouchers to spend at the Amery Farmer’s Market, allowing them to make their own shopping decisions at the market.

The POP stand at the Amery Farmer’s Market is located on the west end near Growing Wishes Greenhouse.

