The Amery City Council has decided a more rigorous hiring procedure, including added opinions may lead to a great fit for a new Chief of Police for the city.

At the most recent meeting of the Committee of the Whole, the council was introduced to John Shilts, former Sheriff of St. Croix County who now works as a consultant who has done consulting work for the communities of Somerset and Roberts when they hired their police chiefs.

