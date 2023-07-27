The Amery City Council has decided a more rigorous hiring procedure, including added opinions may lead to a great fit for a new Chief of Police for the city.
At the most recent meeting of the Committee of the Whole, the council was introduced to John Shilts, former Sheriff of St. Croix County who now works as a consultant who has done consulting work for the communities of Somerset and Roberts when they hired their police chiefs.
“At least one of those communities had challenges where the community and the police department lost trust in each other. There was a real animosity there and we had to try to figure out how to go through a process and mend those fences, so the new chief had at least somewhat of an even playing field,” said Shilts.
The process for candidates will see them sitting in front of a community panel from Amery. Shilts explained it should be made up of, “A nice cross section of people.”
He said the group should come up with three or four personal characteristics they would like to see in the new chief. He said the council should also come up with three or four personal characteristics they would like to see in a chief as the candidates will sit before them as well.
Interested parties will also interview with a panel of people with law enforcement backgrounds.
According to Shilts, those desiring to be the new chief will have to write an essay based on a question determined by one of the qualities desired by community members.
Once they are sitting in front of one of the panels, candidates will have to quickly work through a scenario, to see if they can work their way through a large-scale incident at a moment’s notice.
Shilts said the council can narrow down to one or two people and at that point is where requirements from the state kick in. He said before any job offers are made to a person, a criminal background check will be done, including a criminal history, finger-print and other checks required by trainings and standards. After all of that has been completed, a final determination can be made, and an offer can be handed to a potential new chief.
“I am hopeful we can find a candidate that can fit as many of your characteristics as we can. We are not going to find Mr. or Mrs. Perfect, they are just not out there, but hopefully we can find a good candidate that is going to be here for some time,” Shilts said.
At a cost of $60 an hour Shilts will take care of the entire process, from setting up interviews, setting up the panels and explaining the scoring process, while remaining impartial.
Council member Mykaela Thompson said the process sounded very thorough and she appreciated it.
Acting Mayor Eric Elkin asked Shilts to explain why he felt the services were necessary.
Shilts said, “Absolutely. Not to bring up the elephant in the room, but you have some trust issues with the community that we need to fix. In my opinion after so many years of public service, I have found that the best way to fix it is to be open with folks about the process, who has skin in the game, are we meeting behind closed doors? We shouldn’t change the fact that you folks are elected to represent the people and you have the final say. We should be afraid to get input from the community that says, ‘We would like to be a part of that process’ and ‘We would like to help’ and ‘We have some ideas that maybe you didn’t think about.’ This lets us give folks that opportunity and I think maybe it will help to heal.”
The City Council agreed with his sentiments voted during Committee of the Whole to move forward with the process and start coming up with their questions for candidates and people for the community panel. The council members will just need to vote to finalize the agreement at City Council meeting Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
