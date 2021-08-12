Amery High School’s Class of 1946 gathers for laughs and lunch
No matter the year, a young adult entering the world, very likely sees it as a crazy place. 75 years ago, Amery High School graduated 45 students who despite what was going on in the world around them, had bright hopes for their futures. Today in their nineties, they gather for class reunions yearly (with the exception of 2020) to reminisce and catch up with each other.
In May of 1946; people everywhere were still feeling the effects of WWII.
Six inmates unsuccessfully tried to escape from Alcatraz Prison, leading to a riot later recalled as the so-called "Battle of Alcatraz.”
The musical “Annie Get Your Gun” starring Ethel Merman, premiered on Broadway.
"The Gypsy" by The Ink Spots topped the Billboard Honor Roll of Hits.
One of the biggest pieces of national history took place the second week of May when thousands of railroad workers walked off of their jobs. By 8 p.m. CST, the 227,000 miles of American railroads were tied up. In addition to the halt of freight shipments, millions of travelers were stranded in what was described as "the most crippling work stoppage the nation ever suffered.
U.S. President Harry S. Truman made a nationwide radio address regarding the railway strike, and delivered an ultimatum, "If sufficient workers to operate the trains have not returned, by 4 p.m. tomorrow, as head of our government, I have no alternative but to operate the trains by using every means within my power ... I shall ask our armed forces to furnish protection to every man who heeds the call of his country in this hour of need." Having set a deadline of 19 hours for action, Truman closed by saying that he would address a joint session of Congress the next day.
The following day, with only three minutes left before the United States Army would seize control of the nation's railroads, the leaders of both striking railway workers' unions signed a settlement at the White House. With soldiers in place and a deadline of 5 p.m. CST, a verbal agreement was reached at 4:50 and the written pact was signed at 4:57. Earlier in the day, the U.S. House of Representatives had approved President Truman's request for emergency legislation that would have allowed striking workers to be drafted into the U.S. armed forces.
Around the same time in local history, the Amery Class of 1946 was preparing for their Baccalaureate service, which was held Sunday, May 19, 1946. The Rev. W.E. Schilling delivered the address. Jean Benson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Benson was named Valedictorian. Clinton Christianson, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Christianson was Salutatorian.
Recently in Amery, seven of those 45 graduates gathered at Amery’s Village Pizzeria to celebrate 75 years of life out in the “real world.”
The class is making up for lost time as they didn’t have their first reunion until they had been out of school for twenty years. The first reunion was held at The Coachman in Baldwin in 1966, where they were joined by one of their favorite instructors from AHS, Milt Simon.
When asked if they ever imagined they would still be gathering together for a 75-year reunion. They chuckled and said, “no.”
The gang of seven reflected on the days of school. Class member Joyce Winger (maiden name) said she remembers a period during 1945 when they went to school on Saturdays to make up for time when the boys had to miss school during the week to help out on the farms while other men were away at war.
Another time that stood out in her mind was during their Sophomore year. “We had a stellar football team. Johnny Hubard and Jack Martinson, they were football stars. But some of the smart football stars decided to skip school and go down to the pool hall in town. Coach Al Ness was really mad,” she said.
Classmate Jim Lauck didn’t remember the pool hall incident, but he did remember the football team and said, “They were really good. They were undefeated.”
Erma Hagen (maiden name) said her favorite memories in High School were in Home Ec class. “I liked to cook and bake. Our teacher was Agnes Sorenson and I really liked the class,” she said.
Joyce chimed in that a lot of the “Town Kids” took Sorenson’s class thinking it would be easy, but it wasn’t.
When it comes to favorite memories Ruth Weigang (maiden name) said, “It was so far back, I can’t remember.”
“Ruth, you and Margie Wilberg probably did lots of fun things,” said Joyce.
“We did a lot of things, but when you get to be 93-years-old, you certainly don’t remember them all,” Ruth replied.
Joyce credits her good memory to the fact that she has Happy Hour every night. “I have young people come over and I have to keep telling them about life,” she said.
Everyone doesn’t remember all the details, but they all remember there were some very good times.
Dorothy Berry (maiden name) said, “It was a time when there wasn’t all the division we have today.”
