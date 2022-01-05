If you have ever been fortunate enough to meet Phyllis Humpal, you might find it hard to believe she is turning 100 years old. The spritely and sharp Humpal seems a lot more like a 30-year-old with 70 years of experience.
She was born in Shell Lake, WI. on Friday, January 6, 1922 to Phillip and Elvera Warner. It was a busy year around the world. King George V opened a new concrete tennis stadium named Wimbledon. The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) is formed. The first successful insulin treatment of diabetes took place in Canada. The Irish Civil War began. Mussolini and the Fascist party come to power in Italy. Gandhi, who wanted to end British rule by peaceful means is put in prison by the British.
In the United States, President Warren G. Harding signed the Fordney-McCumber Tariff Act into law. The Fordney-McCumber Tariff Act placed a high tax on goods from foreign countries that were imported into the U.S. The Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. was dedicated, under new additional Prohibition Laws home brewing is declared illegal and the Great Railroad Strike, also known as the Railway Shopmen's Strike, began.
Humpal lived a happy, simple life on a farm. She was one of nine children (six girls and three boys) in Deer Park. “They kept us busy on the farm and everyone had their jobs helping,” said Humpal.
She attended Grand View School until Sixth Grade and then started Seventh Grade in Deer Park, eventually transferring to New Richmond High School.
Humpal said in High School one of her favorite activities was riding horses. “When my cousins would visit from Oshkosh, we would get out the old buggy and let it run down the hill, it was fun,” she said.
One memorable story from her childhood saw Phyllis and three of her older siblings riding their horse named “Fly” to school. The four all climbed onto the horse together. She said, “My older brother would have the bridle, then my younger sister, then me and then my brother Loren. One day in the winter, we got as far as the railroad tracks and the horse’s back feet went right out from under her and we all slid off, but my brother stayed hanging onto the reigns. Our mailman saw it happen and thought it was so funny.”
There were many times they cross country skied to school on homemade skis. She enjoyed skiing, in fact, she went out cross-country skiing not too long ago.
She would eventually meet Al Humpal and together they would build a wonderful life. “My dad was a farmer and he had corn to shred. He found these brothers up in the Town of Forest who did corn shredding and one of them was Al,” said Phyllis. She shared she didn’t quite remember what she first thought of Al. Their daughter Elaine said Al used to tell the story that the first time he saw Phyllis, she hid behind the stove and peeked her head around and winked at him. “Oh, that’s a good story,” laughed Phyllis.
The two were married on June 19, 1943. The Amery Bakery had been hired to bake the wedding cake, but there was a black-out in Amery the day before the event and they were unable to make the cake. Amanda Torgerson of Deer Park stayed up through the night to make angel food cake for Al and Phyllis’ special day. “It was also the day of my parents’ Silver Wedding Anniversary. After the wedding, we moved into a house that I still have to this day,” she said.
They had three children, Elaine, Frank (Butch) and Dave. They loved to spend time with their family fishing, camping, hunting and snowmobiling.
Her most cherished times were spent cheering on her kids, grandkids and great grandkids in their various sports.
She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite trips included visits to Alaska, Sweden, England, Hawaii, Austria and Switzerland. “I loved to travel. Al would just stay home and keep the shop open,” Phyllis said.
The shop was the implement business Al bought in 1969 that he operated as “Humpal's Repair” for many years.
Al passed away in 2004. When asked what the secret was to such a long-lasting marriage, Phyllis said she really didn’t remember them having many disagreements.
There were hard times including when some of her family contracted polio, her brother being in a tragic car accident, the loss of Al and the loss of her son Dave. “I think there were good and bad times over the past 100 years, but I try to keep a positive attitude. I have had the support of family and good friends,” said Phyllis.
Humpal worked various jobs including housekeeping for Franks in Forest Township, the Amery Hospital and Fabri-Tek in Amery. She retired from the Baldwin Hospital in 2000 after working 31 years there.
Humpal keeps herself quite busy. She enjoys spending time with her sisters Ann and Ruth. She plays with her little dog Sadie, crochets towels for oven doors, crochets hats for the Salvation Army Grace Place, volunteers at the Heritage Center in New Richmond and works on puzzles (sometimes until 11 or 12 at night she said).
She loves watching sports and cheering on her Wisconsin teams. “I like to watch the Vikings to see them lose,” she giggled.
She thinks she has stayed feeling so young by drinking good cups of coffee and tea, keeping her foot moving and keeping her hands busy.
She has six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grands. Humpal’s best advice for others is, “Don’t count your time, make your time count.”
When it was mentioned she might be overwhelmed with people asking for autographs after her story hits the Amery Free Press, Humpal responded, “Oh well, just something more to keep my hands busy!”
