An Osceola man is in jail following a shooting incident in Dresser.
Deshawn Roscoe, 27, is charged with first degree reckless injury, first and second degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping after a Jan. 21 incident at Dresser Food and Liquor.
Roscoe allegedly shot the current boyfriend of the woman who shares custody of a child with Roscoe.
According to the probable cause report, Roscoe and his former girlfriend were meeting at Dresser Food and Liquor to exchange the child with Roscoe.
The girl’s mother had been texting with Roscoe regarding the exchange. Roscoe had directed the mother to bring the child to the front of the store. The mother told police because of the cold weather she drove to the front and parked along the retaining wall beside the pumps where Rosco was parked.
The mother said Roscoe threatened if her saw her current boyfriend, he would “blast” him. Police asked the mother what she thought Roscoe meant by “blast,” she said that meant he would shoot the boyfriend.
The mother, the boyfriend and the child left their vehicle and began walking to Roscoe’s vehicle. The mother then saw a gun in Roscoe’s hand. When the mother told Roscoe he wasn’t going to get the child, Roscoe allegedly fired the gun at the boyfriend. The boyfriend had a bullet wound that went through his thigh near his kneecap.
The mother then backed the child to her car. Roscoe allegedly told the mother he would kill her and then left in his vehicle.
The Dresser police chief told Osceola Police about the incident and gave them Roscoe’s address in Osceola. Osceola police arrested Roscoe.
Roscoe has a second open case from November 2021. He has charged of strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct. All three charges have a modifier of domestic abuse.
Roscoe remains in custody at the Polk County Jail. His next court appearance in the shooting charges is Feb. 2. He has a court appearance scheduled Feb. 18 in the domestic abuse case.
If convicted on all four counts in the shooting case, Roscoe is facing up to $160,000 in fines and up to 53 and a half years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.