This week’s edition of the Amery Free Press contains the annual Commemorative Senior Section, detailing the upcoming plans of area graduates. If you compare this pull-out to others over the past 10 years, you will see a difference in the number of students entering the workforce rather than heading directly to college.
Out of the 158 students featured this year from Amery, Clayton and Clear Lake, almost one-third have plans to head off to work.
College costs have increased by 169% since 1980—but pay for recent college grads is up by just 19%. According to College Board, which puts together a report in trends in college pricing and trends in student aid, in 2021-22, average estimated budgets (tuition and fees, room and board, and allowances for books and supplies, transportation and other personal expenses) for full-time undergraduate students range from $18,830 for public two-year in-district students and $27,330 for public four-year in-state students to $44,150 for public four-year out-of-state students and $55,800 for private nonprofit four-year students.
Though the pandemic and recent increases in higher education funding may have slowed the speed of rising college costs, a recent report shows today, two out of three jobs require postsecondary education and training, while three out of four jobs in the 1970s required a high school diploma or less. While young people today need more education than ever to compete in the labor market, a college education is more expensive than in the past and many high school graduates are taking the fast track into the work field.
Also, more high school graduates are moving away from traditional, four-year bachelor’s degree programs and instead deciding to go to a two-year program.
Shortly after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, most colleges and universities in the United States moved instruction online as governors ordered shutdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19. During the 2020-21 academic year, colleges adopted a wide range of instructional approaches, including in-person, online, and hybrid models. This fall, most colleges fully resumed in-person instruction for the 2021-22 academic year.
In 2020-21, many colleges froze or had very small increases intuition and yet, many institutions, experienced declines in enrollment.
There has a statewide decrease in high school graduates going to college of any sort, with more students going to the workforce rather than college after high school due to the costs of attending a four-year program. After the peak of 70,717 high school graduates going to the University of Wisconsin System in 2008, the number fell 9.3 percent — or 6,584 individuals — by 2017 according to UW System data. There was another surge in 2018.
Historically, 32 percent of the state's high school graduates have gone on to UW System schools, according to system data. That fell to 27.2 percent in the fall of 2020. The percentage of graduates going to two-year UW campuses fell to 2.6 percent that same year, after a recent peak of 5 percent-but by that time a new trend was emerging.
There is more of an emphasis going out to students about making sure they make the right decision for themselves post-high school. Academy programs at area schools are also giving students a hands-on opportunity to look at a variety of careers, many of which offer apprenticeship programs for students who want to jump into the field.
At the same time fewer Wisconsin high school graduates are choosing college, many businesses are raising wages and offering signing bonuses in an attempt to find workers. A Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce survey released in February found 88 percent of employers were struggling to hire.
Attending college right after high school is perfect for some students and not for others. Some students never really enjoyed school in the first place. Others may want a break before they return to full-time education. And for some high school graduates, working instead of attending college is a monetary decision.
Work bound or on the track to college, the graduating Class of 2022 is out to tackle the world.
