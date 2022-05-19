Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.