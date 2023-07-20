A public nurse aide training program will open in Frederic with an Inaugural August class and it could be the first step toward finding a solution for local nursing facility needs.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) job vacancies in the industry is up about 40% from four years ago, as the industry has expanded to meet the needs of an aging population, according to federal data released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
It’s estimated that the number of Wisconsinites over age 65 will nearly double by 2040. But the workforce is also aging, leaving fewer people to fill those positions.
Polk County has seen the problem. Hopefully, a new program makes a difference. Monday, August 7, 2023 the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute will open their Frederic Education Center located at 205 United Way Drive in Frederic, Wisconsin.
The Education Center’s first learning opportunity will be a nurse aide training open to anyone looking to become a CNA. The state-approved nurse aide course will take place Monday-Friday, August 7-18 from 7AM-3PM, which includes a lunch break.
The cost to attend the class is $520 per student, which includes the textbook and all written materials. For those in need of payment assistance the state funded WisCaregiver program and many local skilled nursing facility providers are willing to help pay for the class and certification testing. Go to www.wiscaregiver.com to learn more.
By taking this course students are given the opportunity to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA) in just two weeks, and receive classroom, lab, and clinical time while gaining hands-on experience with patients. After successfully completing the class and passing the state certification exam, students will be able to work as a CNA in a healthcare setting of their choice.
“Our goal at the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute is to increase and advance the healthcare workforce through quality, accessible certifications and trainings,” explained Paula Gibson, Director. “By expanding into Polk County and the city of Frederic, we can now more readily help equip those looking to enter or already in the field of healthcare with the knowledge and skills to better meet the care needs of the community.”
To register for the class or learn more, visit www.healthcareworkforcetraining.com, call 715-726-3849, or email info@healthcareworkforcetraining.com
This comes as the Wisconsin DHS slated $6 million to expand training to ease the CNA shortage in nursing home.
“Across Wisconsin, a strong health-care and long-term care provider workforce is essential to the health of our entire state,” Gov. Tony Evers said in announcing the expansion.
“With an aging population, Wisconsin has been facing a health-care workforce shortage for years — a challenge the COVID-19 pandemic only further underscored,” the governor said.
The expansion “will support a real solution to the state’s healthcare staffing needs that will benefit our entire state well beyond this pandemic,” Evers said.
Dana Reese, Administrator at Amery’s Golden Age Manor, said, “During my 15 year career as a Nursing Home Administrator, I will tell you for a fact that CNAs are the backbone of any nursing facility and are true healthcare heroes!”
She said she doesn’t think there is one definitive reason why there is a CNA shortage or why everyone is struggling to fill vacancies but there are many factors.
“It is hard as an industry to pay CNAs the wage they deserve while being underfunded. The funding that is provided from Medicaid to take care of residents does not cover the cost to cover the 24/7 care and services they receive. Many CNAs, especially career CNAs will say they are doing this work because it is their calling but calling or not, we all have bills to pay and personal needs that must be met,” she said, “If any individual can make more money at a less demanding job what is the incentive to become or remain a CNA?”
Reese works with LeadingAge WI, who helps non-profit and governmental nursing homes lobby for increased funding, and she said they have been successful in the past few years with increases at the state level that have been passed along to CNAs with higher starting wages.
Reese said, “This has helped but has not solved the funding issues entirely. Also, the work of a CNA is emotionally and physically taxing, and they provide companionship to their residents during difficult and lonely times which is simply not for everyone. When we do meet with prospective new staff who are planning to leave a different industry to join us in long term care, we hear they are looking for a job with purpose and that they want to make a difference. There is no doubt a difference will be made if they become CNAs!”
She said many people think that this shortage is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she feels that isn’t totally true. “The pandemic only intensified an already existing shortage of staff in long term care facilities. Vaccine mandates, lock downs, fear, masking and increased workload are only some of the reasons why more people left the industry during the heat of the pandemic,” said Reese.
Reese said at Golden Age Manor, they are fortunate to have many amazing CNAs, some of whom have worked there 20-30 years.
She shared a few things they have done to help combat the shortage are:
Welcome CNAs who are nursing students or pursuing any other healthcare field. We believe that any future healthcare professional will benefit from working hands on as a CNA at GAM even if their profession is not in the long-term care industry.
Existing staff or past staff refer friends and family to fill positions.
We work with local high schools and youth apprenticeship programs to help introduce young people to our industry and get them set up with CNA training.
“One amazing thing that the State of WI has done is to provide the WisCaregiver Career program which launched in 2018. WisCaregiver is a free program designed to provide jobs, training, incentives, and rewards to encourage people of all ages to start in health care by working with those who need and appreciate them most – the residents in our state’s nursing homes,” Reese said, “The program pays for individuals to take the CNA training class and also provides a $500 retention bonus to CNAs after 6 months of employment. We have had numerous new hires through this program, and it has been very successful! Like I stated earlier we have an application in with the state and are hopeful that our training program will also be up and running by early September!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.