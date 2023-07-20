CNAs-WEB.jpg

Golden Age Manor CNA Natalie Spurrell with resident Wealthy Marschall.

 Contributed

A public nurse aide training program will open in Frederic with an Inaugural August class and it could be the first step toward finding a solution for local nursing facility needs.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) job vacancies in the industry is up about 40% from four years ago, as the industry has expanded to meet the needs of an aging population, according to federal data released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.