It is hard to believe Amery’s big Fall Festival weekend is days away. Greek philosopher Heraclitus said, “There is nothing permanent except change.” Many adaptions needed to be made to this year’s festival, including different areas for the Grand Parade, Arts and Crafts, carnival and music.
The parade will start near the Amery Community Center and head north, ending near Birch Street. Guitarist Brian Vadnais will provide kick-off music the parade event.
A little construction could never stop a festival that has been a staple of the community for decades. Here is a preliminary list (subject to change) of the exciting events planned for the 2021 Amery Fall Festival.
Thursday, September 16
6p.m. – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park)
Friday, September 17
Noon – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park)
6-9p.m. – DJ MUSIC by Kar Jackers Entertainment (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
5p.m. – BEER GARDEN (Michael Park)
5p.m. – FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE (along streets near Michael Park)
9p.m. – Midnight – MUSIC by County Line (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
Saturday, September 18
7:30a.m. – KIDZ RACE at Stower Seven Lakes Trail
8:00a.m. – RUN / WALK at Stower Seven Lakes Trail
9a.m. – 3p.m. – ARTS & CRAFTS VENDOR VILLAGE (Soo Line Park)
9a.m. – 5p.m. – QUILT SHOW: Apple River Quilt Guild Show (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church) Adults $5 and 16 & under free
10:30a.m. – PARADE
Noon – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park)
Noon – Midnight – BEER GARDEN & DJ: Beer garden in Michael Park. DJ Music provided by Kar Jackers Entertainment.
12p.m. – 9p.m. – FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE (along streets near Michael Park)
12:15p.m. – 1p.m. – ENTERTAINMENT: Family Comedy Act by Mixed Nuts (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
1:15p.m. – 2p.m. – ROYALTY: Little Miss Competition (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
3p.m. – 6p.m. – MUSIC by Groovin’ 60’s (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
6:30p.m. – 7:30p.m. – ROYALTY: Queen Coronation (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
7:30p.m. – 9p.m. – DJ MUSIC: Kar Jackers Entertainment (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
9p.m. – 1a.m. – MUSIC: The Dweebs (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
Sunday, September 19
8:30a.m.-11:30a.m.- PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Amery Community Center’s pancake breakfast (@ Amery Community Center) Adults $6 and 10 & under $3
9a.m. – 3p.m. – TRACTOR SHOW: Amery FF Alumni 9th Annual Farm Toy Show & 7th Annual Tractor Show (Browtine Restaurant & Event Center) Questions? Contact clausen@Amerytel.net)
10a.m. – 2p.m. – QUILT SHOW: Apple River Quilt Guild Show (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church) Adults $5 and 16 & under free
10am – 1pm – CAR SHOW: Amery Chevrolet Car Show (@Michael Park). Contact John Buhr at Amery Chevrolet (715) 268-7676 or john@amerychev.com for registration & event questions.
Small town festivals simply cannot take place without the support of the individuals and businesses who support them. Please take time to say “Thank You” to those who have played a part in making the 2021 Amery Fall Festival a reality:
Platinum Sponsors: Amery Hospital & Clinic, Chet Johnson & Sons Drug, Ellie’s Ice Cream & Coffee, Paul Isakson, Gille Trucking & Excavating, WESTconsin Credit Union and Advanced Food Products, LLC.
Gold Sponsors: Amery Meat Market, Bremer Bank N.A., Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Stems from the Heart Floral & Gifts, Saphire Realty and Compass Realty Group.
Silver Sponsor: Edina Realty.
Bronze Sponsors: Alibi Bar, Amery Express / Save-a-lot, Amery Housing Authority, Bridge Investment Group LTD, Julie Riemenschneider, Worn Again, Xcel Energy, Amery Discount Liquor, Amery Express/Save-a-Lot, Amery Farm & Home Hardware, Birch Street Bar, Kwik Trip, Outside-In-Gifts and Carlson-Highland SV.
To watch for updates or if you have any questions about this year’s festival, visit www.Ameryfallfestival.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.