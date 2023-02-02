Stower

WDNR

Stower Candlelight Night is in its tenth year.

A love for the outdoors? Check. Warm weather gear? Check. Sunshine? Not needed. Candlelight will illuminate the way for the upcoming annual Candlelight Night on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST) this coming Saturday.

Donna Anich said, “This is one of the best loved events of several that the Friends of Stower Seven Lakes State Trail put on during the year. It is an event for the community, sponsored by The Friends for the last 10 years, Power Up, (through the Amery hospital), and the school helps also. It is a fun family event for everyone to get out and enjoy nature with the magical candlelit trail. Free chili and cider until it lasts.”

