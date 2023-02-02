A love for the outdoors? Check. Warm weather gear? Check. Sunshine? Not needed. Candlelight will illuminate the way for the upcoming annual Candlelight Night on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST) this coming Saturday.
Donna Anich said, “This is one of the best loved events of several that the Friends of Stower Seven Lakes State Trail put on during the year. It is an event for the community, sponsored by The Friends for the last 10 years, Power Up, (through the Amery hospital), and the school helps also. It is a fun family event for everyone to get out and enjoy nature with the magical candlelit trail. Free chili and cider until it lasts.”
The Stower event runs from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, February 4. At 5 p.m. skis, snowshoes and hiking starts, with fat bikes welcomed to jopin at 6:30 p.m.
It runs four miles round trip, with luminaries lighting the way from Soo Line Park in downtown Amery, west to County Road C.
There are no entry fees, but a 2023 Wisconsin State Trail Pass is required to bike or ski for ages 16 and up. An annual pass is $25 and a Daily pass is $5.
"Winter candlelight events are some of the most popular activities at Wisconsin state parks, forests and trails," said Steve Schmelzer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Management director. "Many events have become a long-standing tradition at some of our properties, with hundreds or even thousands of attendees.”
These free-to-low cost events typically begin around sunset and offer a variety of ways to enjoy the winter scenery after dark, including hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Those who would like to participate by hiking and snowshoeing do not need to have any experience. These events offer no-commitment opportunities for first-timers and can help build connections with other outdoor enthusiasts, those you can learn from, during the time of year when many people stay indoors.
Although the amount of gear needed varies, warm clothing with layers is recommended for all events. Trekking poles are optional. A headlamp or flashlight are recommended. Some properties may have other equipment, such as snowshoes or an outdoor track chair, available to rent – check with the property to see what is available and to make reservations.
“Candlelight activities are a great way to see the parks in a different light,” said Schmelzer.
Other upcoming Wisconsin night hikes include:
Feb. 11-Interstate Park Candlelight Night
Feb. 18-Potawatomi State Park Winter Trails Day
Feb. 25-Hank Aaron State Trail Candlelight Hike
Most properties will require a 2023 Wisconsin state park admission fee and/or a state trail pass unless otherwise noted. A state park daily admission pass may be available to check out at participating libraries.
