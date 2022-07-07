Two groups who strongly believe in in helping others have teamed up, hoping you are ready to take a bite out of a Journey Burger.
Journey DW Youth Missions has partnered with Amery Family Restaurant to host a "Journey Burger" Basket Drive to raise funds for a domestic mission trip to New Orleans next summer. This fundraiser will last one week, July 11-15 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. just in time for National French Fry day, July 13.
For every $12.99 burger basket sold, half of the proceeds will go directly to the goal of raising the mission funds. The team has set a goal of selling 300 burger baskets.
It is the hope of Journey DW Youth Missions to help assist a local church in Louisiana as a source of hope and restoration during their difficult clean-up process. After experiencing two hurricanes within two months of each other, COVID restrictions have seen clean-up quite limited. Their group hopes to be the "hands and feet" of Jesus by caring for and providing for the people's needs in their communities.
Giving students the opportunity to serve on domestic and international mission trips is very important to Journey Church. They want students to experience being Jesus not only inside their church, but also to those outside of our church, building in our local community and around the world.
Members of Journey’s team said, “We are taught in Acts 1:8 ‘and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and Judea and Samaria and to the ends of the earth.’ We want to come along side these young students and teach them what that looks like.”
The DW Youth Mission team has had the privilege to "go" to Haiti in 2017, St. Paul in 2018, and Guatemala in 2019 and 2021. The youth group has also done smaller projects such as working at Feed My Starving Children, Operation Christmas Child, sorting at Five Loaves Food Shelf in New Richmond, sending Breathe Baby Kits to mothers in Haiti and hosting a baby shower to help donate items for Options for Women Tri County in Osceola.
One youth member shared, “Going on a mission trip has allowed me to shift Christianity and faith from a local church perspective to a global church perspective, which has increased my faith. It has allowed me to see how massive our God is."
Another said, “A mission trip always allows you to serve and focus on others while God is also working on your heart. You realize you can do things you didn’t know you could do.”
Amery Family Restaurant said they always try to participate to help and support the Amery community in any way possible. They said, “The community is the reason why we are here today, so if there is a chance to give back, we definitely will.”
The group believes they need to work hard here in order to work harder somewhere else. One of the best ways their youth have been able to raise funds for trips has been by doing “For Hire” jobs for those in their church family and community. Raking, carpet removal, putting in docks and taking docks out, moving wood, and the list could go on!
They also host other fundraisers throughout the year such as their Thanksgiving Pie Sale, Valentines Couples Dinner and Garage Sales, just to name a few.
If you would like to hire their team, please call 715-268-2223. Look for more information on their other events throughout the year on their Facebook page, Amery Journey Church.
You can also give financially to the team by writing checks to Journey Church with youth missions in the memo line or online at journeychurch.city and click Give Now. Be sure to select Youth Missions. They would like to say, “Thanks for your support! We couldn't Go without your help!”
