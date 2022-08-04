“I don’t have the answer; I don’t have the solution,” were the words of Amery Board of Education member Joe Vierkandt during a discussion over complaints about library media materials and the procedures for handling those complaints at the most recent meeting of the Board.
This discussion was a result of concerns of some parents over materials available to students
He said, “I was just hoping we could look at this and see if our policy is still legitimate and worthy and also to let people know a different perspective. I am concerned about where we are going in society. I am concerned about the welfare of our kids. I am just trying to find a happy place here. I wanted to goal of this to be about knowledge and communication and someone else’s perspective.”
Library Media Specialists for the district, Annie Braaten and Greta McCarty said the mission of the Amery Library Media Program is to provide a resource-rich environment that helps build a love of reading, empowers students to become effective users of ideas, information and technology, and prepares students for a productive role in a global society.
They shared The Amery School Libraries are to provide a wide range of learning resources at varying levels of difficulty, with diversity of appeal, and the representation of different points of view, in order to meet the needs of students and teachers. It is our professional responsibility to:
Provide a relevant and up-to-date collection
Provide materials on various sides of topics
Provide representative materials
Provide a comprehensive collection appropriate to the school community
The Wisconsin state legislature requires school district library media services to:
“Provide library facilities within the school building and make available to all pupils a current, balanced collection of books, basic reference materials, texts, periodicals, and audiovisual materials which depicts in an accurate and unbiased way the cultural diversity and pluralistic nature of American society.”
The district participates in the Wisconsin Schools Digital Library Consortium (WSDLC), which is a shared collection of audio, e-books, and digital magazines funded by participating schools, school districts, and individuals. Students of participating school districts in the WSDLC are allowed access to a collection of 66,323 books. The purpose of the WSDLC is to support a shared digital library collection for all students. The collection guidelines for WSDLC are found in Wisconsin Administrative Code. WSDLC is curated by licensed library media specialists.
Wisconsin Administrative Code PI8.01(2)(h)3 states the requirement for library media services is to, “Provide library facilities within the school building and make available to all pupils a current, balanced collection of books, basic reference materials, texts, periodicals, and audiovisual materials which depicts in an accurate and unbiased way the cultural diversity and pluralistic nature of American society.”
WSDLC Developmental Levels are divided into grades Pre-K through Fifth, Sixth-Eighth and Ninth-Twelfth.
Access to each collection is limited by content access levels which are put in place when members join the WSDLC.
Reviewed annually, collection development decisions, including selection and removal of materials are based on criteria provided in the WSDLC collection development policy.
The WSDLC maintains that while students and their families can make choices about materials for themselves, these choices cannot be made for others.
The WSDLC is a shared collection of e-books used by 220 Wisconsin school districts. Titles are NOT permitted to be added or removed by individual school districts. In order to deny access to WSDLC book(s) for students in Amery, the district would need to opt out of the consortium. Opting out of the consortium will result in Amery students losing access to over 66,000 books.
McCarty said she and Braaten had made documents that were provided to teachers about the selection policies of reading materials for classrooms. They were also provided steps for documenting and sharing concerns about book materials.
Vierkandt said he feels he is being held hostage by the program of 66,000 books, which is an all or nothing.
In terms of the consortium the school is a part of, Board member Erin Hosking compared it to the public library. “The public library has all kinds of books that I do not want to check out and that I do not want my kids to check out, but that doesn’t mean I do not go to the public library. I feel that way with this consortium that we are part of, we have access to all of these books, that does not mean that we check them all out.”
Vierkandt said, “We are not here being the board of the public library, we are here being the board of the school district.”
He said his specific concern, especially when he read some of the content of certain books is looking at the overall picture, which is difficult. Vierkandt said, “When I see the content in this book is overall filth and profane, I just wish the publishers and the authors would have taken care of this. I could have never submitted an essay in college like that. I can’t go into Dick’s Market and read the stuff aloud without being arrested, but yet we are providing access to our children to see this stuff. That is where I am having this dilemma.”
Board member Char Glenna said it is all about perspective and life experiences. “One person’s filth might be someone else’s lived experience. Somebody reads a book about rape and it’s graphic. I look at profanity and why it is used in their writing and it is because sometimes you can’t get the point across to enhance what is happening in a way that could never be shared otherwise. So, somebody who has had the experience of going through a rape or who is being sold into sex trafficking, sometimes those books are triggering, but sometimes they are therapeutic, and kids need those books. Those books are either books you can lose yourself in or you can find yourself in.”
She said if she read some of these books aloud in Dicks Market, she probably wouldn’t be arrested, but rather asked to leave. “But that is not an educational setting,” said Glenna.
She said, “For me, these books have some educational value.”
In terms of actual physical books in the school libraries, Vierkandt suggested some parental views on a committee reviewing books, not just faculty, to provide another perspective.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler asked if Vierkandt wanted to see this on book challenges or when new books are considered.
Vierkandt then asked McCarty, “Greta, would you need that help? If we wanted to audit our system so we can never provide harm to our children. Do we need that help?”
McCarty didn’t necessarily feel a committee was needed, but welcomed public imput. McCarty responded, “Joe, I wish there was a system where I could say everything I go through and all the research we do to collect books will make sure no harmful or explicit content is in there. But, we cango through hours and hours of research on the books and not understand all the content. That is why some of the information provided to us is really valuable because that helps us re-evaluate books we have or books we may look at purchasing in the future. So, having that information out where people can access it is really valuable to us.”
She said they do their due diligence and lots of research to review books before they come, but are willing to have conversations with anyone who is concerned about a book and said they do not even need to go through the challenge procedure. She said if there is a concern, the Library Media Specialists read the books as well as ask others to read the book before making a decision.
Glenna said last year when there was a challenge, the process was not followed. It did not go to a Library Media Specialist initially; it just went to an immediate challenge. “The process is there, we just need to encourage people to follow it,” she said.
McCarty said, “If that process is being followed and we are still struggling with something then additional conversations can happen and additional support if needed.”
McCarty said they are happy to have parents discuss their concerns and wishes for the book collection.
Board President Keith Anderson said library materials are a small portion of what kids can access. “When they get a computer, there’s no stopping what they can access.” He said he believes the more you read, the more discerning you are about what you read.
Hosking said, “I think it’s about having those conversations with our kids; we can’t read everything they pick. It is easier when they are Kindergartners. We should talk to our kids about what you expect from them and what you would like them to be considering when they are picking out books.”
Board member Dale Johnson said, “If kids are hiding what they are reading from parents and parents can’t ask, it would seem that there are bigger issues than what the kids are reading.
“It’s all about parental involvement and some of that doesn’t have to be in a form or a policy. It’s just talking.”
Glenna said while some on the board have differing views on the book matter, they have similarities as well. Glenna said, “We all have the same goal or we wouldn’t be sitting here (on the Board). It’s that we do have concerns for our kids and we want what is best for kids. Not just our kids, but everybody’s.”
