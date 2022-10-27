Theater

If there’s one thing the movie market has been known for these last few years, it’s delays. But after a spell of construction and delivery setbacks, the Amery Theater and Coffee Bar is nearly ready to open its doors. As the theater rolls closer to its grand opening, owner Adelle Green offers a sneak preview on the venue’s amenities.

One of the most exciting changes to the theater is the introduction of caffeine—everything from pot coffee to espresso. “We had some conversations about wanting to do something different. My sister-in-law, Amanda, has always wanted to own a coffee shop. That’s one of her lifetime goals. She’s worked in the coffee industry for forever. Since she wanted to open that, we thought it’d be perfect—and pretty much unheard of—to put a coffee shop in a movie theater.”

