If there’s one thing the movie market has been known for these last few years, it’s delays. But after a spell of construction and delivery setbacks, the Amery Theater and Coffee Bar is nearly ready to open its doors. As the theater rolls closer to its grand opening, owner Adelle Green offers a sneak preview on the venue’s amenities.
One of the most exciting changes to the theater is the introduction of caffeine—everything from pot coffee to espresso. “We had some conversations about wanting to do something different. My sister-in-law, Amanda, has always wanted to own a coffee shop. That’s one of her lifetime goals. She’s worked in the coffee industry for forever. Since she wanted to open that, we thought it’d be perfect—and pretty much unheard of—to put a coffee shop in a movie theater.”
Having that insider expertise is vital to producing the quality of coffee that the theater is striving for. “Amanda knows everything about coffee. We’ll have a really nice espresso machine, and we’re partnering with Backstory Coffee out of Saint Paul. They are very picky with who they chose to partner with, because they really care about how their grounds taste, and they want to make sure it tastes how they want it to taste in our store. We’ll have those beans for sale, and we’ll also be using those beans for our espresso. We really want to put care into our coffee.”
One of the main goals of the owners was to combine the old with the new—to offer a contemporary update to a historic and beloved space. To achieve this, the team put careful consideration into the physical renovations of the space. “We did a few cosmetic changes. I think when people come back to the theater, I think they’ll see a lot of similarities. However, we did have to make room for a kitchen and a dining room. There are some spaces that are utilized now that weren’t before, but I think you’ll still be able to tell that it’s that same structure of what was known before. You still get that walkway into a nice, big, art-deco-style movie theater with the same seats, but you also get that modern touch of a café.”
Green explained that owning a theater in the digital era isn’t as easy as just showing movies—with the rise of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, it is more difficult to convince audiences to leave their homes. “I really want to make it exciting—to have stuff that makes people come out, and not just to go to a movie. We want to have more events that are community-centered and community-focused so that even if they’re not coming out to the movies, at least they’re coming out to hang out and see the themes we’ve got going on. One of the leading projects in this regard is themed movie weekends. “I want to do a western movie weekend, a football movie weekend. I really want to do a Barbie movie weekend, because that’s what I grew up with. I think that’d be a lot of fun! I would also love to have a Twilight movie marathon.” The coffee bar will update its menu to reflect the films being shown. “We want drinks to match the theme. Naming the specialty drinks after something from the movie, or something like that. So, for a Barbie movie weekend, maybe something like pink whipped cream. I also work at the [Schweet Stop], so I’d like to partner with them as well.”
One of the main obstacles of the theater’s catalogue is distribution rights. “We are not allowed to show any Disney or Fox movie past six months of it being released. So, if we wanted to do, say, a ‘Marvel Weekend,’ we wouldn’t be able to unless they’re less than six months old.” Despite this, the theater will strive to show a healthy mix of new and old films.
Although there is not yet a definitive opening date, the team is eyeing some specific holiday events in the near future. “We are hoping we open soon. We don’t have an open date yet,
but we are getting towards the end of the construction and detailing projects. We signed up for Trick ‘r Treat and we’re handing out candy. I’m a huge Halloween person, but I think we’re going to miss it, or open right before it, so we won’t have enough time to plan those activities.” Green promised that next Halloween will be one to remember. “The whole month of October next year is going to be crazy. Amanda and I love the spooky season, so expect big things!”
Green shared some community-oriented ambitions for the future of the theater. “I think that one of the biggest milestones would be, after doing all this work, we are able to make a safe space for people. We want the theater to be an area where people can hang out at. We’re going to be open late and open early. We’re really excited to feel more like a part of the community as time goes on.”
Green and her family are planning to merge an energetic taste of the new with the classical comfort of the old—with these exciting updates in mind, the community is eager for the Theater to take the stage.
