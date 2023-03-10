Over 20% of the state’s voting-age population cast ballots in the Wisconsin primary according elections official. This sees preparation for a large number of voters come April.
The Wisconsin Elections Commissions announced unofficial results show voters cast at least 960,477 ballots in Tuesday’s primary. That translates to 20.5% of the 2022 voting age population of 4,676,183 people as counted by the state Department of Administration.
The turnout was among the highest for a spring primary election without a presidential contest in recent years. About 16% of the voting age population cast ballots in 2020; about 12% cast ballots in 2018; and about 13% cast ballots in 2016, according to the elections commission.
Some say the higher turnout has to do with the effects the Wisconsin Supreme Court race could have in the state and could hint at to expect in 2024.
There are a number of hot-button issues, including the validity of the 1849 abortion law, voting procedures and the maps determining political districts.
Although officially non-partisan, two judges are running to replace retiring Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Daniel Kelly is considered the conservative candidate Janet Protasiewic is considered the liberal candidate.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is currently split 4-3 with a conservative majority. With Justice Roggensack retiring, the newly elected justice will decide whether the court will continue to lean conservative, or if it will switch to a liberal majority.
In the last decade, turnout as a percentage of eligible voters hasn't exceeded the teens for Wisconsin's Supreme Court primaries.
This year campaign spending records are likely to shattered.
Also, on local April 4, 2023 ballots will be the Amery Board of Education race, which will see the names of Steve Osero and Dell Stone. The primary saw the two beating out Incumbent Erin Hosking.
In Polk County Osero received a total of 750 votes, Stone saw 570 and Hosking 276. The School District of Amery also extends in St. Croix County which saw Stone receiving 34 votes, Osero with 20 and Hosking with six.
Thus, totals from the primary race show Osero with 770 votes, Stone with 604 votes and Hosking with 282.
Hosking was appointed to the Amery School Board in 2018. The board voted 3-1 by secret to offer the seat formerly held by Keith Anderson to Hosking after an hour and half question and answer interview session with Hosking and Darcy Lorsung, the two candidates who had applied for the vacancy. Hosking was then elected to the Board by voters in April 2019.
Anderson later returned to the Board and serves as current President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.