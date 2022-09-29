Ah, the Amery Fall Festival parade. Two hours featuring marching bands, princesses, recognized community members, Scouts, athletes, tractors and proposals…Proposals? O.K. it was one proposal and one that Madison Lyndsley never saw coming.
Lyndsley, a city girl from Minneapolis, met her Prince small town Charming, Dylan Johnson while attending the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
“Madison and I met through a mutual friend at UWRF, we were on the same intramural basketball team. I’d be lying if I’d say she wasn’t better than me,” said Johnson.
He chuckled it wasn’t until he found out she was going into the medical field that he determined, “She was ‘the one.’ Just kidding!”
Johnson shared neither were looking for a long-term relationship but ended up falling in love with each other.
“I had been thinking about proposing since early this summer. We were on a trip to Maine this summer and when we were on a sunset sailboat cruise, I knew I was all in,” Johnson said.
When he and Lyndsley’s parents were together, he asked for their blessing and received it.
Johnson put some thought into it and decided he wanted all of their family and friends to be at the proposal, so the Amery native decided what better place than the Fall Festival parade as the two would be walking through with his business The Dock Boys.
Shortly after his Grandpa Al and father Dale putted through the parade on tractors, Dylan strolled down the street with his dock gang in toe (including Lyndsley), stopped in the middle of the road right past Warren Street, and got down on one knee.
The shocked college sweetheart gave Johnson a big, “YES!”
Johnson said, “Madison was totally surprised, her reaction was pure joy. We were both so happy and nervous I almost forgot to put her ring on her finger!'
"Our families knew of the proposal, but our friends didn’t. All of the smiling faces were organic and genuine."
The couple celebrated with family and friends at Amery Ale Works and in true Amery fashion went to the Fall Festival tent downtown and celebrated some more.
Lyndsley is a Medical Lab Scientist at St. John’s in Maplewood, MN. and Johnson is a new Social Studies teacher at Amery High School, amongst being the lead dock boy at Dock Boys.
Their tentative plan is to get married in the spring of 2024 and go on a honeymoon in Europe.
While many unique parade units have strolled down Keller Avenue, it seems this is the first wedding proposal in the 73 years of the festival. Way to go Dylan!
