Ballot drop box
An absentee ballot drop box in Madison. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled them illegal. Photo by Peter Cameron.

Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on Election Day.

1. Drop boxes have been banned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If you used one in previous elections to submit your absentee ballot, you’ll have to either mail it or deliver it personally to your municipal clerk’s office, the high court ruled.

