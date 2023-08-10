This Saturday the opportunity for a great family event that includes guided farm tours, a petting barnyard, an on farm lunch, farm machinery displays and exhibits exists and it is just across the county line. Our Deer Park neighbors to the south, the Croes Family/Croes Udder Dairy are hosting the 41st Annual St. Croix County Farm City Day.

Croes Udder Dairy LLC and J-C Croes Farms LLC have shared a massive effort has been made to make it a great tour. They said the new barn/commodity shed was buttoned up to have animals in it for the tour. “New milkers are in and working great, with instant data feedback for each cow as they milk. Hay is getting cut, and a silage bag filled so that we have our parking lot. We look forward to hosting this year and seeing everyone.”

