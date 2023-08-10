This Saturday the opportunity for a great family event that includes guided farm tours, a petting barnyard, an on farm lunch, farm machinery displays and exhibits exists and it is just across the county line. Our Deer Park neighbors to the south, the Croes Family/Croes Udder Dairy are hosting the 41st Annual St. Croix County Farm City Day.
Croes Udder Dairy LLC and J-C Croes Farms LLC have shared a massive effort has been made to make it a great tour. They said the new barn/commodity shed was buttoned up to have animals in it for the tour. “New milkers are in and working great, with instant data feedback for each cow as they milk. Hay is getting cut, and a silage bag filled so that we have our parking lot. We look forward to hosting this year and seeing everyone.”
Free food will be served including fresh deep fried cheese curds from Ellsworth Creamery, ice cream cones, milk (WHITE OR CHOCOLATE).
There will be a guided hay ride from the parking lot to the barns through Alfalfa, Corn and Soybean fields with equipment on display along the route, as well as a corn box (sand box with corn) for the kids to play in. Antique tractors and equipment will be on display too!
What better way to get out with the family and see farm animals up close. “There is sure to be some new born babies as we have several cows due the week of the tour. Check out some of the projects we have been working hard on for some new things to see. Even though we hosted in 2010, A LOT has changed since then around here.”
Jerry and Char Croes shared, “The main reason for Farm City Day is to educate people on where their food comes from and to see what farmers go through day by day. Many people come from the cities to tour the farm and have never been on a farm before. We want them to appreciate the work that goes into producing milk, butter, cheese, and meat and realize that these healthy foods are important to them and to us.”
They said they want people to see they love and care for their animals and treat them the best they can.
“We take care of our land so that the land will take care of us with crops for our animals and for us to sell. In a year like this, we are blessed to receive rain just in time to keep the crops growing and so far for not receiving hail to ruin the crops as has happened in many other areas.
We hosted Farm City Day in 2010, and now that our son Jeff is taking over the farm, he was excited to showcase the improvements that have been made since then. We appreciate the St. Croix County farmers that take turns hosting and those leading the tour wagons and explaining farming to the visitors,” said Jerry and Char.
Note: parking with be in the hay field west of the farm driveway on the same road-look for signs. There will be no general parking on the building location up Jeff Croes’ driveway, just parking for the workers of the event and disabled parking. 220th will be closed off from the east side. All traffic into the event that day must come off of County Rd T.
