GLENWOOD CITY — The St. Croix County Fair is held annually in Glenwood City and has been a summer tradition in our county for over 100 years. This great community event will take place July 19-23 this year and offers something for everyone. The St. Croix County Fair offers animal, agricultural, and domestic exhibits; free entertainment; tractor, truck, and horse pulls; fabulous fair food, carnival games and rides, mud volleyball and so much more!  

While many of the 2023 offerings at the St. Croix County Fair are staples, we are excited to share some exciting new and returning events that will appeal to all ages.

