Backpack1-WEB.jpg

2018-19 Amery Royalty Hailey Clausen, Laura Kastanek and Bailey Johnson pitch in  at the Backpack dunk tank in 2019.

 File Photo

Each year children have food to eat during the weekends because of a backpack that is sent home with them from the Salvation Army. By attending a fundraiser this Friday, you can help ensure are kids will not go hungry in the future. The Polk County Salvation Army holds a fundraiser to support its Backpack Program which helps feed hundreds of families in Polk County who struggle to provide food for their children and this year it finally sees an in-person return.

The program serves school-aged children who are receiving free or reduced lunch. Each week, volunteers stuff backpacks with food such as: meals, snacks, and milk coupons for the child to bring home every weekend. 

