Each year children have food to eat during the weekends because of a backpack that is sent home with them from the Salvation Army. By attending a fundraiser this Friday, you can help ensure are kids will not go hungry in the future. The Polk County Salvation Army holds a fundraiser to support its Backpack Program which helps feed hundreds of families in Polk County who struggle to provide food for their children and this year it finally sees an in-person return.
The program serves school-aged children who are receiving free or reduced lunch. Each week, volunteers stuff backpacks with food such as: meals, snacks, and milk coupons for the child to bring home every weekend.
The Polk County Salvation Army Backpack Program supported over 350 families every week during the 2022-23 school year. The need is especially great this year due to the increased cost of food. To meet the needs in Polk County, The Salvation Army must raise $70,000 to fund the program for the 2023-24 school year.
A fun way to support the program is to come to the Backpack Bash, The Salvation Army’s family-fun event that will take place on Friday, June 9th from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Amery Fire House, 101 Keller Ave. S. Enjoy live music by The Cattail Moon Band, kids can play in the bounce house, and people of any age can attempt to beat the dunk tank. Hotdogs and Sloppy Joes will be served with chips, lemonade, and brownies. There will also be a silent auction, bake sale, raffle and a 50/50 drawing. Attendees can make a freewill donation at the event. The proceeds will go to fund The Backpack Program.
This is the first in-person fundraiser for the Polk County Backpack Program since the pandemic.
For those wishing to donate via mail, please send your check to: The Polk County Salvation Army, P.O. Box 129, Clear Lake, WI 54005 and write “Backpack” in the memo section of the check. For questions regarding contributions please contact Kari Clark, Media & Fundraising Manager for The Salvation Army at Kari.Clark@usc.salvationarmy.org or 715-912-2834.
Come celebrate the summer weather at this fun and beneficial family event.
Though many things have changed in everyday life during COVID-19, something that has not changed is the work of those involved in the Salvation Army Backpack Program and area children need the generosity of local community members more than ever.
