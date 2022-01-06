Some promises are just destined to be broken, even promises to your mother. This was the case for Evangelos (Ben) Kyriagis as described in his memoir about coming to America entitled “Don’t Marry an American.” Kyriagis shares his journey of growing up in Greece and how an Amery girl changed his path in life.
“It took me five years to write the book. At first, I wanted the write these stories mostly for our two sons and three grandchildren. But after I took several classes about writing a book and read several books about Memoirs, I decided to write for a wider audience,” Kyriagis said.
He shared his motivation was not to make money but to share his stories with people that would appreciate his life’s unusual journey from a small village on Mount Olympus, Greece to America and to the wider world.
“First and foremost, I wanted to preserve the family history and stories, of my parents and grandparents, for our two sons and our grandchildren. But also, I wanted to thank special teachers, mentors, my AFS host family in Barron and all the people that have helped me along my life’s journey,” said Kyriagis.
He said as he was writing the stories, he realized other people outside of his family and friends could relate to most of my stories and he tried to write the book as a novel, hoping readers may find it more interesting and entertaining.
After reading “Don’t Marry an American” Playwright/Screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher said, “Many an immigrant has received advice on leaving the old country for the new world. What makes Ben Kyriagis’ ‘Don’t Marry an American’ special – and moving – and funny – are the hows and whys, the conflicts, the lure of the past, and the pull of the future."
The book was published by Epidexion Books in October and is available for purchase on Amazon. It is filled with many themes. Kyriagis said he concentrated on, “Family stories and how they shape our lives, childhood dreams and aspirations, what is home, what is a good life, how education changes us, how what we consider best life choices may turn out not to be best, and how to deal with changes and the problems and opportunities that they bring.”
Born in Greece in 1954, the journey of Kyriagis first brought him to Wisconsin as a foreign exchange student in the 1970s, where he lived with a host family in Barron. In the decades since, he has had a wonderful, lifelong relationship with the family.
Kyriagis said, “Two of my host siblings, a brother, Kim and my sister, Teresa, have been to Greece and we see each other as often as possible. My host parents have passed several years back. When our two sons were small boys they loved visiting my Barron family and the farm in Barron and they called my hosts parents Grandpa and Grandma. I used to joke that Howard and Marguerite, my AFS host parents, had a foreign exchange son and also two foreign exchange grandsons!”
In the last few years, he was able to reconnect with several Barron High School classmates through Facebook and has renewed several old friendships. Kyriagis said, “I have attended some of the Barron High School Class Reunions and I am looking forward to attending our 50th reunion next September.”
It was the second American experience, where Kyriagis returned to Wisconsin and met the woman worth breaking a promise. Kyriagis said, “I consider myself very fortunate that I met Shelley Satterlund, now my American wife for over 43 years, and that I ended up having two countries for my home.”
He enjoys their visits back to Amery. “I love everything about Amery. It is a beautiful small town of lakes, of natural beauty and of nice and friendly people. I always enjoy walking on the Stower Trail, swimming and boating at Lake Wapogasset with Shelley’s brother, Dan, and his family, the Fall Festival Parade and related festivities, and our Satterlund family gatherings,” he said.
Kyriagis is happy with the positive feedback he is hearing from readers. “My greatest reward from writing the book is the many positive comments I hear from the people that read it. I enjoy their comments on how much they have enjoyed the stories and how relevant they found them to their own lives. Most of all I am very pleased if the readers find my stories, interesting, entertaining and satisfying. I hope that they will consider the epigram, at the beginning of the book, the quote by the late writer and environmentalist Barry Lopez: ‘Everything is held together with stories. That is all that is holding us together, stories and compassion.’ The stories of our family, the ones that we grow up with and our own stories have a greater influence in our lives than we realize. These stories shape our lives and make us who we become,” said Kyriagis.
He said he is optimistic readers will relate to many of his stories because they are universal.
Kyriagis said, “Perhaps my stories can also inspire readers to contemplate some of their life choices, the stories that shaped their lives and to keep some room in their hearts for the unimaginable and unexpected. And for the readers that are parents of adult children, they may sympathize with my mother’s admission that she was happy that her son did not follow her advice about marriage.”
Kyriagis said, “As for my mother’s advice: ‘Don’t marry an American,’ as a parent myself, I have learned that parents do not know everything and certainly their advice is not always right. And my mother knew it too, especially after she met Shelley!”
