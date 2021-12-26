Although the spring 2022 elections are four months away, those who are interested in Board of Education, city, town and county positions only have until January 4, 2022 to file paperwork declare candidacy.
The City of Amery has five seats that are up for re-election, the Mayor and four city council seats. Council members up for re-election are Sarah Flanum, Chad Leonard, Eric Elkin and a seat that has been vacant since the departure of Julie Riemenschieder. If you live in the City of Amery and are interested in running for Mayor or City Council, stop into City Hall with questions and/or pickup candidate papers. The completed papers are due back at City Hall by 5:00 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022 to be eligible to run for the positions opening in April of 2022. You can also find more information in the Election Handbook located on the city’s website. https://www.amerywi.gov/487/Elections
Dale Johnson and Chelsea Whitley are up for re-election on the Amery Board of Education. The term of office for a school board member is three years beginning on April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 27, 2025. A Campaign Registration Statement and a Declaration of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in the office of the school district clerk, located at 543 Minneapolis Avenue S, Amery, Wisconsin 54001. Thus far, one candidate, Joe Vierkandt, has filed paperwork to run.
Non-Candidacy declarations for currently held seats for councils and boards are due by December 24, 2021.
As far as the Polk County Board of Supervisors, Joe Demulling, District 15 has filed Notification of Non-Candidacy for the April 5, 2022 election and thus far, John Bonneprise, District 14 incumbent has filed to run for District 15. Jay Luke, District 11 has also filed to run.
Information for other local seats can be found online or by calling your township.
