Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.