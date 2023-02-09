If you keep your eye on the stock market, you might know Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. shareholders are enjoying a 42% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 33%. An Amery man feels he has received a more valuable gift from Tootsie Roll than any market returns.
It is amazing how history can repeat itself. A new US Space Force is launching its first foreign command in South Korea. Experts say the new unit will help the U.S. monitor security threats from North Korea, Russia and China. In 1950 Merle Gust was a 19-year-old boy from Minnesota stepping foot onto the shores of South Korea in a fight against those same three nations.
Gust, a current Amery resident, has received an award from Tootsie Roll in the mail that has taken him back in time.
The Korean War was fought between North Korea and South Korea from 1950 to 1953. The war began in June 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea following clashes along the border and rebellions in South Korea. North Korea was supported by China and the Soviet Union while South Korea was supported by the United States and allied countries.
“In 1948 Truman said all the young guys need to sign up or get drafted for military service,” said Gust. So, he enlisted in the reserves of the United States Marine Corp. “It wasn’t bad. You went once a month and two weeks in the summer to military camp, but then the Korean War came along,” he said.
August 1950 saw Gust saying goodbye his family and climbing aboard a troop train at Fort Snelling. Gust said, “We left on Monday. We got to San Diego on Thursday. We prepared the ship to travel to Korea. We stopped at Kobe Japan on the way and they split us into two groups. General MacArthur had made a beach landing at Inchon, deep into North Korean lines and we were the follow-up group.”
Gust said, “Inchon was all bombed to hell. We got back on ships and travelled up and down the east coast as the place we were supposed to make a landing was full of mines. Wooden ships had to be sent in to blow them up. When we finally got the ok to go to shore, we saw Bob Hope there waiting for us on a stage.”
Although entertainer Hope was a great site to see, Gust’s days were about to become gloomy.
After a brief stay with monks, the American troops headed north into the mountains. The roads were so narrow, tires of vehicles would hang over the edges. 75 miles in from the ocean, the group ran into Chinese soldiers, who had warned they would enter the fight should troops go past the 38th parallel.
Battles ensued, of which saw Gust wounded. A wooden piece of plywood Gust used to write letters home in his backpack saved his life. But he was not left unscathed.
He was flown to a Marine Corp. hospital in Japan where shrapnel from machine guns was removed from his body.
During his stay at the hospital recuperating, an officer stormed into the area where Gust was laid up. He exclaimed, “Gust, since you are from Minnesota, what kind of boots do they wear in Minnesota?”
Gust told him soldiers should wear felt boots with rubber four-buckle over shoes.
A few minutes later, the officer rushed back in. He asked, “What kind of food do you eat when it is 30 below and you can’t have fires?”
Gust knew fires were not allowed due to the fact enemies would spot them. He thought about candy bars but was afraid a frozen candy bar would break the teeth of soldiers. He then told the officer that tootsie rolls would be perfect as they were small enough to carry in pockets and if frozen, would be able to melt in mouths.
At the end of his hospital stay, Gust returned out to fight, but most of the big battles were over, with the exception of one that stands out in Gust’s mind. “120,000 Chinese soldiers surrounded the Marine Corp. division. They trapped soldiers and ambushed them along the way up the hills to a big reservoir. It was 30 below up there 24 hours a day. MacArthur said to keep fighting and promising troops would be home for Christmas. Army troops walked across the frozen reservoir to Marine Corp. and we took them out with us. The other 7,000 Army guys were killed,” reflected Gust. The troops were not home Christmas.
As for the tootsie rolls, out of ammunition, Marines called in for 60mm mortar ammo; code name “Tootsie Rolls.” The radio operator did not have the code sheets that would tell him what a “Tootsie Roll” was, but knew the request was urgent; so, he called in the order. It wasn’t what they needed, but it was what Gust had suggested. Soon, pallets of Tootsie Roll candies parachuted from the sky to the First Marine Division. Troops also learned they could use warmed Tootsie Rolls to plug bullet holes, sealing them as they refroze.
Many Marines credited their very survival to Tootsie Rolls. Surviving Marines called themselves “The Chosin Few.”
The original group from Minnesota was missing hundreds that had been killed in Korea when they returned to American soil. By the time he made it home, Gust was considered one of the “old guys” and they kept the young ones fighting.
After a short stint visiting his family, Gust went on to the Marine Corp. base at Quantico.
Later Gust went on to work in various fields that led him to meeting Presidents and even Elvis Presley. His favorite times in life have included spending time with family and friends, reading, travelling and especially dancing. He and his wife moved to Lake Wapogasset in Amery in 1990, where they could enjoy time with their four kids and grandchildren.
Though Gust has had many exciting moments if life, but he ranks a recent award from Tootsie Roll right toward the top. One day Gust opened his mailbox to find a reusable bank with Tootsie Rolls inside. It was tucked into a box which read, “Thank you for your service.”
There was also a printout detailing the connection between the Marines and the candy.
He said, “I was so surprised!”
Gust is proud of his military service; in fact he still carries his pocket-sized military can-opener from 1950 in his car. As the years pass many of his days in Korea become blurry, but he will never forget his Tootsie Roll contribution to soldiers and the company’s appreciation back to the Chosin Few.
