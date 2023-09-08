For their 100th year of service, the Amery Woman’s Club sought to create a lasting, permanent expression of their historic commitment to the community. The question then becomes how to go about bottling 100 years of history. How do you preserve and celebrate the achievements within all these decades of service? The club’s answer: with style.
Nell Anderson, President of the Amery Woman’s Club, began workshopping the project in Fall of 2019, two years before the club’s 100th anniversary. The board sought to create a project that would not only commemorate their progress but acknowledge the evolution of Amery as a whole. “We tried to figure out how do something that would have a kind of historical perspective. Not just the Woman’s Club, but a historical tribute.” These conversations occurred at the old library, not long before the project hit its first roadblock. “After that, the library was told that they had to move, so we put the whole project on hold. Then, as they moved into the new space, we had COVID come up. The idea of bringing people together to paint was not feasible.”
The project continued optimistically in May of 2021, when conversations with Paul Oman resumed. “We wrote a grant to the Amery Community foundation, and we contacted Paul Oman again to begin the mural details.” With contributions and suggestions from the Historical Society, Oman created a “paint by number” template designed for community participation. The template was labeled with numbers that correlated to specific paint colors, designed for community members to paint the mural themselves. Over 90 participants collaborated on the project. “It’s a total community event.”
Nell was familiar with this unique style of mural well before this project was proposed. “I experienced Paul Oman’s community mural before through our church.”
Inspired by the historic Christmas concert murals of Concordia College, Paul first experimented with a collaborative paint by number mural in 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. “That seemed to work pretty well. So, I’ve done this with churches around the country.” Predicting the level of community engagement with a paint-by-number mural of this scale was one of the most challenging aspects of the project. “I usually work with churches, so there’s more of an identifiable group that’s a little tighter and closer. Here, we had the whole community, so we didn’t know what kind of response we would get, how many people would come in and paint. But they came in and painted! The community responded, and that was very exciting.”
The collage was designed to represent the four seasons, with iconic sites and scenes of Amery throughout. The water tower serves as one of the central focal points of the collage. “Of course, the water tower is iconic, so I thought ‘let’s have that be a predominant subject in the mural that just stands out and really identifies Amery.’”
Nell remarked that the winding road towards completing this project, chockfull of setbacks and reschedules, is itself a testament to the dedication of the Woman’s Club. “A lot of people did come together to make it happen. It was kind of one frustration after the other, but for an organization to last in a community of this size for over 100 years says a lot about that dedication of the women who are a part of that group. We’re service oriented, and we wanted to make sure that we shared that with the community.”
Joel Anderson, Nell’s husband and Amery Area Public Library staff member, shared that the mural project has helped further strengthen the connections between the Woman’s Club and the library. “They’ve had relations since the start, since the Woman’s Club started the Public Library. [The mural] strengthened that; it built relationships between the Woman’s Club and the Public Library Administration, down to the staff level.” The community’s reception to the mural has been overwhelmingly positive. “It looks great! People are really proud of it and excited it was completed.”
Nell, and the rest of the Woman’s Club, are proud to finally have this project framed and on display. “We’re excited about having it up there. We think it’s a good tribute. I overhear kids saying ‘oh, I see the Bobber Park!’ and ‘I see the water tower!’ It’s fun to see those sorts of things.” She hopes the mural will serve as a permanent recognition of Amery’s rich history and the women who helped shape it. “I think it’s going to be a lasting piece. It’s going to help people see that there’s a lot of pride and history in Amery.”
Creativity and the arts have been a primary focus area of the Woman’s Club for decades. “Within the community, we do the Helen Mears art competition for middle school age kids. Our members themselves have a program where they share their own creative arts with each other, which can also go on to the district and state level for competition.” The club serves as one of Amery’s primary advocates for artistic expression and aims to give a platform to local artists whenever possible. “Those are parts of who we are, and we will continue that on.”
The Amery Woman’s Club Fall Fundraiser is approaching. The event will give community members the chance to fund the club’s next projects. “Another key part of our club is education, so the profits from our fundraiser are going to be going into projects for the schools.” The fundraiser will be held on October 14th at the golf course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.