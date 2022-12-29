Marks

Ben Jansen swears in Sharon Marks.

After years of having various open Council seats, Amery will start off 2023 with six Alderpersons-a full City Council. The last empty seat is being filled by Sharon Marks.

Marks is newer to the Amery area and resides on Griffin Street.

