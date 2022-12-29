After years of having various open Council seats, Amery will start off 2023 with six Alderpersons-a full City Council. The last empty seat is being filled by Sharon Marks.
Marks is newer to the Amery area and resides on Griffin Street.
She was born and raised in Menomonie and spent the first 47 years of her life in Western Wisconsin.
“In 2004, my husband Al took a position in Arizona, so we moved to the Phoenix area and lived there for 16 years. I spent the majority of my working career in customer service, and I am now recently retired. In 2019, we had enough of the desert heat and missed spending time with family and friends, so we moved back to Wisconsin, settling in Amery,” shared Marks.
Marks has two daughters, one who lives in Amery and the one residing in Manitowoc. Her stepdaughter lives in South Carolina and stepson lives in the Milwaukee area.
She said, “We have six grandchildren and two great granddaughters with another one on the way. Al and I enjoy spending the days with our three parrots (2 of them are rescue birds) and our German Shepherd Shadow. When I am not chasing after Shadow, I like gardening, knitting, puzzles, playing cards and spending time with family. I love meeting new people and listening to their stories.”
Marks said they have only been in Amery a few years, but they love it here. “The small-town atmosphere, friendly community, and everything that it has to offer. The only regret we have is that we should have bought a bigger snow blower... I look forward to hearing from the residents and representing their voices. I value other people's opinions and feel honored to have the privilege to be part of the Amery City Council,” said Marks.
The City of Amery is divided into five Wards. Marks is the Alderperson for Wards 3, 4 and 5, as is Sarah Flanum.
Rick Van Blaricom is the Alderperson for Wards 1 and 2, as is Mike Manor.
Alderpersons at Large for Wards 1-5 are Eric Elkin and Mykaela Thompson.
The City Council is the legislative branch of City Government. According to the city website, “Its primary business is the passage of laws in the form of ordinances or resolutions, which shall prescribe what the law shall be, not only in relation to the particular facts existing at the time, but as to all future cases arising under it. The City Council shall establish the salaries of all officers and employees of the City and be charged with the official management of the City's financial affairs, its budget, its revenues and the raising of funds necessary for the operation of the City.”
Mayor Chad Leonard was elected in April 2022. According to city policy, “The Mayor shall be the chief executive officer. The Mayor shall take care that all City ordinances and state laws are observed and enforced and that all City officers, boards, committees and commissions discharge their duties. When present, he/she shall preside at the meetings of the City Council. The Mayor shall from time to time give the Council such information and recommend such measures as he/she may deem advantageous to the City.”
The Mayor serves a two-year term and is elected during even-numbered years.
