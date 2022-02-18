The Amery Area Public Library is off to a bang in 2022 with a new location and a new library director.
Rachel Thomas is excited about her new endeavor at the Amery Library. She grew up in Rochester, Minnesota and went to college at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a focus on Organizational Communication.
After college in Wisconsin, Thomas moved back across the border where she worked in retail management in Minnesota for six years.
Thomas then went back to school to work on a Masters in Library Information Science. She did her graduate studies at St. Kate's in Saint Paul and has been a librarian in various areas of Minnesota for the past 14 years.
She said, “I started out as an academic librarian with Saint Mary's University in Winona, MN. I then went into public librarianship and worked for Great River Regional Library in central MN. GRRL served six counties and had 32 library branches. I worked with 10 branches to lead and support them with hiring, library services, facility management, etc. I then spent a year in Duluth with Lake Superior College as a faculty library which was actually a temporary position that I took because I had plans to backpack in 2021!”
In the summer and early fall of 2021, she was backpacking the Appalachian Trail. “The trail is close to 2200 miles long, and I've now hiked about 1/3 of the trail. I came back to Minnesota in early fall and spent a few months with family in Rochester while I looked for the right library position,” said Thomas.
She said she was interested in the Amery position because she wanted a leadership role in a library where she could really get to know the community. “And once I started learning about all of the activities and events that are in the Amery area I kept thinking about all of the library opportunities,” Thomas said.
She shared her favorite aspect of working in a library is being able to help people in the community. Thomas said, “I love that libraries are place for people to gather, to learn, and to gain access to resources they need or want.”
She has many favorite books and said a few that stand out in more recent years have been: The Goldfinch, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, Station Eleven, and The Time Traveler's Wife. “There are a few authors that I currently really enjoy as well: Kate Morton, Sarah Addison Allen, and Kristin Hannah,” said Thomas.
She is very excited to do some hiking and camping in this area and has plans to do a little biking and to try some kayaking. She said, “And I'm looking forward to the Music on the River this summer!”
Hiking and backpacking have been a big passion of hers for the last five years. She also enjoys doing crafting projects, playing board games, reading (of course!), and watching movies. She said, “I don't have any pets, but I love cats!”
Stop by the new Amery Area Public Library in the downtown City Center, check out the new space and say hello to Rachel.
