The surge in gasoline prices is impossible to miss and at the top of consumer’s minds. As of Monday, June 13, the national average for gasoline has hit a new all-time high at $5.01 per gallon. Statewide, Polk County prices are less most. Wisconsin’s Monday average was $4.91
According to AAA, “The cost of a barrel of oil is over $120, nearly double last August’s price, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand remains robust as the summer driving season ramps up. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged and is 15 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.94 more than a year ago.” The national average of $5.01 is an all-time high never seen since AAA began collecting pricing data in 2000.
“Based on the demand we’re seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle, but it hasn’t happened yet.” According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 800,000 bbl to 218.2 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.98 million b/d to 9.2 million b/d as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases. This dynamic between de- creased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump. Coupled with increasing crude oil prices, this means that the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future.
The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets are California ($6.43), Nevada ($5.65), Alaska ($5.56), Illinois ($5.56), Washington ($5.54), Oregon ($5.53), Hawaii ($5.53), Arizona ($5.31), Washington, D.C. ($5.26) and Indiana ($5.05).
Higher fuel prices are a headache for the wider economy too, beyond consumers having less spending money. The rising cost of fuel, especially diesel, means that anything transported on a truck, train or ship is affected. Diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers.
How did we end up here? Prior to COVID, energy producers cut back on investment and less profitable projects. Producers really cut back during the pandemic, when the need for petroleum majorly declined. People weren’t travel- ing as much near or far, so less fuel was needed.
Economies have since reopened, manufacturing is up and running, and people are driving and flying again. This led to a surge in demand.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February impacted the energy market even further.
U.S. oil shot to the highest level since 2008 March 7, topping $130 per barrel. At the beginning of 2022 a barrel was $75, while at this time last year prices were approximately $63.
Russia is the largest oil and products exporter in the world, and the Europe- an Union relies on it for natural gas. While the U.S., Canada and others banned Russian oil imports shortly after the invasion. With petroleum product exports from Russia being hit by sanctions, many places in Europe are looking for alternate suppliers.
Oil prices make up more than half of the ultimate cost for a gallon of gasoline, but it’s not the only factor. Taxes, distribution and refining costs also influence prices.
Refining turns crude oil into petroleum products and the amount of oil that refiners can process has fallen since the pandemic.
All of these factors are pushing gas prices higher. Households are now shelling out $5,000 per year on gasoline, according to Yardeni Research, up from $2,800 a year ago.
