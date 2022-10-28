Amery’s upcoming days are about to be filled with hocus pocus April Ziemer April Ziemer Author email Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One of last year's costume contest winners, Zane Dombrock. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hocus-pocus, hobris-pobris, abracadabra, okalie-dokilee, hobra-cobra, alakazam…turn Amery into a Halloween wonderland!Both Saturday October 29 and Monday October 31st will see Amery transformed into a place of tricks, treats, cute costumes and freaks.Don’t miss the Amery Community Club’s Annual Costume Contest & Business Trick or TreatingSaturday, October 29, from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. the Costume Contest will take place at Danielson Stage in Michael Park. There are judging categories in the following groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. kiddos can participate in trick-or-treating at participating Amery businesses.The event is sponsored by the Amery Community Club and Amery area businesses.Monday sees the yearly Halloween parades at both Lien Elementary and Amery Intermediate schools. The Intermediate parade will start at 1:45 p.m. The Lien Elementary parade will begin at 2:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April Ziemer Author email Follow April Ziemer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Redeemer Lutheran Church celebrates Centennial Amery’s upcoming days are about to be filled with hocus pocus Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality Blockbusters and Baristas: Amery Theater and Coffee Bar Approaches Opening Day Amery girls harriers section champs; Dockendorf also qualifies Amery Free Press E-Edition: October 25, 2022 Scamming increasing and Amery is not immune Changes at Northern Lakes Center for the Arts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBlockbusters and Baristas: Amery Theater and Coffee Bar Approaches Opening DayScamming increasing and Amery is not immuneAmery Free Press E-Edition: October 25, 2022Amery girls harriers section champs; Dockendorf also qualifiesChanges at Northern Lakes Center for the ArtsBruce A. JohnsonAmery Free Press E-Edition: October 18, 2022Crazy Candy: The Schweet Stop StoryFrom the desk of the Editor: ‘Choose wisely Young Grasshopper’From the desk of the Editor: Life through different lenses Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Oct 28 Fall Rummage Sale Fri, Oct 28, 2022 Oct 29 Child-Friendly Haunted House Sat, Oct 29, 2022 Oct 30 Child-Friendly Haunted House Sun, Oct 30, 2022 Oct 31 Child-Friendly Haunted House Mon, Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Oct 31, 2022 Nov 1 Amery Community Blood Drive Tue, Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1 Group Crosswords Tue, Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1 GriefShare Tue, Nov 1, 2022 Nov 2 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Nov 2, 2022 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.