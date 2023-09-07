Blacksmith-WEB.jpg

Blacksmithing at Anvil Acres with Rick Tolliver continues to be a popular Amery Community Education offering.

Very soon residents will find the latest Amery Community Education directory in their mailboxes. After a relatively slow climb, due to finding instructors in their first year back after a COVID shutdown, the 2022/23 report shows huge participation in a wide variety of options.

In a recent discussion with Amery’s Board of Education Community Education Director Tracy Hendrickson shared out of 109 offerings for the 22/23 year, 96 occurred and 13 were cancelled because of low enrollment, this meant an 88% success rate. The school buildings were used for over 444 hours to accommodate for the offerings.

