Very soon residents will find the latest Amery Community Education directory in their mailboxes. After a relatively slow climb, due to finding instructors in their first year back after a COVID shutdown, the 2022/23 report shows huge participation in a wide variety of options.
In a recent discussion with Amery’s Board of Education Community Education Director Tracy Hendrickson shared out of 109 offerings for the 22/23 year, 96 occurred and 13 were cancelled because of low enrollment, this meant an 88% success rate. The school buildings were used for over 444 hours to accommodate for the offerings.
In Education and Enrichment offerings, there were 70 options: DNR Hunter, ATV, Boat & Snowmobile Safety; Babysitter Training; Blacksmithing; Computers; Cookie Decorating; Cooking; Robotics; Painting; Mushrooms/Wild Edibles; and more.
For Recreation, Dance and Camps, there were 29 offerings:
Dance for Adults; Learn to Golf; Basketball Camp; Jr. Golf; Gymnastics; Pole Vaulting Camp; Softball Camp; Tennis League & Clinic; Volleyball Camp; Wresting Camps, and more.
Three events took place: Prairie Fire Children's Theatre, 'Jack & the Beans Talk' as well as Fall and Spring Youth Recreation Fairs.
Trips taken saw six jaunts to the Ordway, Hamilton x 2 at the Orpheum, and the Quilter's Bus Tour to the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.
There are three Open Gyms, which include Weekend Rec. Basketball, PowerUp Family Open Gym and Pickleball Open Gym.
Last season Community Ed saw over 3,193 participants, which is huge for our area. Hendrickson said Amery’s program has large DNR certification participation. “We certify more kids in hunter’s ed., snowmobile safety, ATV safety and boater safety than anyone in northern Wisconsin. We have a really big hunters safety program and we are really fortunate to have our great instructors because they are all volunteers,” Hendrickson said.
She shared last year saw 750 more participants overall in the offerings than the previous year. Some new programs coming up include mosaic art made to look like your pet and workshops about native plants.
Schoolboard member Steve Osero told Hendrickson, “I appreciate all you do because it is a lot.”
