Four entities vying for one liquor license creates a picture of four various forms of potential growth for the City of Amery. A landscape portrait of downtown Amery including a new restaurant currently being called “The Amery” with the ability to serve liquor, is the one the Amery City council has chosen to have painted.
It was a 3-2 vote in favor of awarding the license to the partners purchasing the former Farm Table building now called “The Amery.”
In a room filled with VFW members, the small group who are investing over a million into Keller Avenue sat in a back corner. The Farm Table Foundation had one representative in the room. There was no one there to speak on behalf of Mustang Sallys Beer and BBQ, a license applied for by Sally Klevgard, with an address of the former Indigo Iris building-owned by Ron Anderson.
The VFW gave their plea first. Post 7929 First Commander David Porter said, “We have been in this community since 1946. We have been passed on in past license reviews and I think it would be a good opportunity for us to increase our revenue and our membership.”
He said they have a successful Bingo on Thursday nights and this would increase what they have to offer as many people do not drink beer. They are again Community Club members and give back in many ways to the town.
They are currently only open two nights a week, but felt a liquor license could see them expanding to Saturdays as well.
He felt they could be in a new building in two to three years just north of the City of Amery, in Lincoln Township. The VFW felt selling liquor would see them raising money more quickly to get into their new spot.
Lynn Blomstrand Interim Executive Director for the Farm Table Foundation spoke next and shared she felt the situation was very unfortunate as the timing landed everyone there. The Farm Table not having a building saw the City Council letting the foundation’s liquor license expire. The foundation was now applying for a license 109 Center Street and Blomstrand said they were excited to continue their mission. She said they were planning a Grand Re-opening but were holding off as what they did for the event depended whether they received the liquor license or not.
She said they continue to have successful events at other locations. She said they were a non-profit who put everything they make back into the community, she then said, “If for any unfortunate reason you choose not to give the license to Farm Table, the Board strongly believes the VFW has been very patient and they were passed over when the Farm Table got it and it was hard to see that, and we hope it would go to community members that have been here for as long as I can remember.”
After questions from the council, Blomstrand did say they most likely would not open for food for a while and only do classes.
After the council asked if there was there on behalf of Mustang Sallys and there was not, they offered for representatives from “The Amery” to give their presentation. The first to speak was Alondra Cantro, a former Minneapolis City Council woman, who thanked the VFW members for their service. She got choked up when she said her sister and brother-in-law had served over seas and she valued the commitment of the service people.
She said they hope their restaurant brings people into Amery and they are in this for the long game. They hope to be here for the next 50 years. “This is not something we plan to give up on easily.”
She introduced her business partner Mariano Espinoza who has quite a bit of restaurant experience and is excited to offer a restaurant that will eventually be open seven days a week- breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a seasonally changing menu.
Josh Hoyt and Jonathan Gans of the former Bachelor Farmer restaurant in Minneapolis are consultants in the new Amery endeavor. They gave details on the menu, which would include locally grown foods and partnerships with local distilleries should they get the license.
They have plans to hold events such as weddings, birthday parties, bloody mary brunches, galas, etc…and felt a liquor license would be an asset to those events. They said those types of things would be necessary for that building, an anchor of downtown Amery to thrive.
They want to open as soon as humanly possible but expect it to be by the end of the year.
Council members openly acknowledged the hard decision that sat before them.
Acting Mayor Eric Elkin said he knew they needed to make a decision and, “the only thing we are guaranteed to do is make three of them unhappy.” He then asked council members what they felt the biggest things were to take into consideration.
Council member Mike Manor said he felt it was financial impact on the community.
Council member MyKaela Thompson said she valued longevity in the community and felt that was something they needed to assess.
“This is a very tough decision for us to have to make. I agree with MyKaela, I like to look long term; this is not necessarily a short term solution and that makes it even harder because we want everyone to be successful. The thing I am looking at is how long will it be before these businesses are actually up and operating. I think that is important but it isn’t the ultimate,” said council member Sarah Flanum.
Council member Sharon Marks they had to think about Amery and it’s growth and a new beginning.
Thompson reminded the VFW does many positive things for the community and will continue. Flanum added the license will help them grow more quickly. Elkin said when they move, the license would be available to someone else.
Manor motioned for The Amery to receive the license and Marks made the second.
In further discussion council member Rick Van Blaricom said he had spoken to representatives from the Town of Lincoln about Amery purchasing Lincoln’s liquor license so the VFW could use it until they move to Lincoln and he was rejected. He also felt the VFW was only open two days a week.
In a vote The Amery received support from Manor, Marks and Van Blaricom. Thompson and Flanum voted against. Elkin refrained from voting as acting Mayor.
After the vote, you could see many upset VFW members leave the room visibly upset. Comments made such as, “Obviously this town only cares about money,” “Overlooked again,” and “They can go to hell.”
At the same time, Julie Schanon, from the VFW walked over to Cantro from “The Amery” and shook her hand and warmly welcomed her to Amery.
The following day on social media Porter thank all of the VFW’s supporters and said, “Moving forward we will be strong, we will be diligent in our efforts to continue our mission in taking care of our Veterans and supporting our community, and as always Pledge our Allegiance to the Flag, and Our Country. God Bless you all, and God Bless the United States of America.”
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund explained the license up for issuance was the last available license that the city could issue. In 2015 Wisconsin Act 286 relates to the municipal quota system for retail intoxicating liquor licenses. The Act, prohibits the sale of alcohol beverages at retail without a license or permit authorizing the sale. A license authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor for consumption on premises is known as a “Class B” liquor license. State law imposes a quota system on “Class B” liquor licenses issued on or since December 1, 1997. “Class B” liquor licenses issued on or after that date are referred to as “reserve” licenses. A municipality may not issue reserve “Class B” liquor licenses in excess of its quota.
“In our case (the city), we have (7) “Class B” liquor licenses and (1) Reserve “Class B” liquor license. All licenses had been issued until the fact that Farm Table vacated the premises that they were leasing. They did find a new address and re-applied for the available license which was NOT a reserve license. An establishment cannot take the license with them when they move to another location (in the case of the Farm Table),” said Bjorklund.
