Four entities vying for one liquor license creates a picture of four various forms of potential growth for the City of Amery. A landscape portrait of downtown Amery including a new restaurant currently being called “The Amery” with the ability to serve liquor, is the one the Amery City council has chosen to have painted.

It was a 3-2 vote in favor of awarding the license to the partners purchasing the former Farm Table building now called “The Amery.”

