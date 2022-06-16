Since the day after the third installment of Music on the River last year, people have been chomp- ing at the bit to attend Music on the River again. In a few short days, the moment they have been waiting for will be here. The 2022 three-part Music on the River series kicks off this Friday, June 17.
Music on the River was started over 10 years ago as a small project and has grown to a large event.
It has featured a variety of local artists and large bands that have travelled from various parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Cruisin’ Car Show is also back, along with fantastic food and drink from area vendors and clubs.
Friday, June 17, Ember will open the show at 5p.m.-7p.m. Headliner Lamont Cranston will take the stage at 7p.m. According to their website, “From the rural hometown settings of Hamel, Minnesota and the river banks of Minneapolis/St. Paul, the blues influence surfaced as early as the mid 1960s for what was to become The Lamont Cranston Blues Band. Pat (Lamont) Hayes (with his brother Larry) founded the band in 1969 and he hasn’t stopped driving the renowned boogie blues train of the one and only Lamont Cranston Band.” The Cranstons have shared bills with some of the biggest names in the industry including Muddy Waters, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Kinks, Wilson Pickett, Bonnie Raitt and many more. The band has also been featured regularly on Dan Aykroyd’s House of Blues Radio Show.
Friday, July 15, Gravel Road will open the show, playing from 5p.m.-7p.m. Viva Knievel starts at 7p.m. Minneapolis band, Viva Knievel’s website states, “Viva Knieval is an 8-to-100 piece fear- less American wrecking ball. Viva Knievel boasts chaotic stage shows, salute-inducing patriotism, face-melting guitar solos and earth-rumbling renditions of all your favorite songs that other bands are too afraid to play. We like to take our audiences on a daredevil flight through the decades.” The band’s playlist features tunes originated by artists such as: Aerosmith, The Beatles, Bruno Mars, David Bowie, The Eagles, Prince, and Stevie Wonder, just to name a handful. The band’s website goes on to say, “Featuring a full horn-section, Viva Knievel gets down on it and delivers some of the best renditions of funk ever heard.”
Friday, August 19, Nici Peper plays from 5p.m.-7p.m., followed by The Jorgensens. When speaking of the Jorgensen’s “The Lexington Stretch” album, Boomercity.com said, “Their music is as entertain- ing as it is biographical of their life and love for each other....Blues and Americana enthusiasts will love this album.”
Matt Jensen of Divide and Con- quer music said, “"It’s an organic album mixing elements of folk, blues, rock and more.”
August attendees of Music on the River will be able to see exactly what all the hype is about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.