Warriors

Turf could be replacing grass on the Warrior football field and “football field” could see a double meaning in the future if plans move forward for high school soccer games to take place on that same turf. These are just two of the proposed upgrades seen by Amery’s Athletic Facilities Advisory Committee.

District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said the group is made up of people with a wide range of perspectives with 1/3 not being district employees. Their first task was to look over suggestions made by various parties concerning Amery’s athletic facilities. Doerler shared at a recent meeting of Amery’s Board of Education, that according to Amery’s Director of Athletics Jeff Fern, if you ranked athletic facilities across the eight Middle Border Conference Schools, Amery would by far come in eighth. Doerfler said having traveled to the other schools, he would agree.

