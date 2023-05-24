Turf could be replacing grass on the Warrior football field and “football field” could see a double meaning in the future if plans move forward for high school soccer games to take place on that same turf. These are just two of the proposed upgrades seen by Amery’s Athletic Facilities Advisory Committee.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said the group is made up of people with a wide range of perspectives with 1/3 not being district employees. Their first task was to look over suggestions made by various parties concerning Amery’s athletic facilities. Doerler shared at a recent meeting of Amery’s Board of Education, that according to Amery’s Director of Athletics Jeff Fern, if you ranked athletic facilities across the eight Middle Border Conference Schools, Amery would by far come in eighth. Doerfler said having traveled to the other schools, he would agree.
The Advisory Committee recently looked over the suggestions with contributions made by the athletic department, middle school and high school administration, as well as building and grounds employees, LHB architects/engineering/design and Kraus-Anderson. Doerfler said it had most come from those involved with Amery athletics though.
The breakdown of changes by sport shows the following:
Football
• Update field to turf
• Replace scoreboard
• Pave the entrance area to the football field
• Pave the area around the concession stand
• Pave the area from the concession stand to the bleachers
• Replace surface on the practice field
• Improve street parking
• Improve tailgate area (serves baseball and track)
Track
• Replace existing track with 9 lane track – bleacher move
• Enclose bleachers to provide for storage
• Add high jump area on the south end of football field
• Add bleachers to the pole vault, long jump, high jump and triple jump areas
• Move the shot put and discus to track side of tree line
Soccer
• Replace grass on main field
• Move game field for soccer to football field
• Replace scoreboard
• Make present game field into practice field
• Add bleachers
• Add storage shed
• Regrade with soil amendments
Baseball
• Move fence line in at varsity field
• Replace JV field
• Add bleachers at both varsity and JV fields
• Replace infield grass and dirt at varsity field
• Extend fence lines all the way to the ground
• Add a storage shed
• Add lights to varsity field
• Replace scoreboard
• Pave area between press box and road
Softball
• Move softball field on campus
Tennis
• Add picnic tables by courts
• Add benches between courts
• Fix cracks in old court
• Replace wind screens
• Add storage shed
• Add signage – “tennis only”
• Extend fence lines all the way to the ground
• Add lights
Cross Country
• Resurface trail through the woods
Basketball
• Replace backboards in middle school gym
• Replace scoreboards in middle and high school gyms
• Replace middle school gym floor
Golf
• Golf simulator
• Room for a golf simulator
Hockey
• Hockey arena is owned by the Amery Youth Hockey Association
Wrestling
• Update of wrestling room
• Update of weightroom
Volleyball apparently would have their needs met by improvements asked for in the basketball area.
Some questions asked included one by board member Char Glenna, who said some of the asks seemed quite specific, but then wrestling was pretty general with the wording of “updates,” she asked if Doerfler knew what the updates might entail?
“I do not know. That is the contribution from architects and construction. I haven’t heard from the wrestling community specifically, but the weight room has been conversation for well past two decades,” said Doerfler.
Glenna said she thought she recalled that there had recently been some weight room updates.
Doerfler agreed there had been a door added.
Glenna wondered if the projects had been ranked in order of importance and Doerfler said they were ready to do that, but they were waiting to see how the Board of Education felt about things and if indeed the board wanted to move forward with looking into how projects would be financed.
High School Principal Josh Gould added, “As you can imagine Char, everybody prioritizes what they know and participate in the most, so you are going to get 20 different answers from 21 different people.”
Glenna then clarified she meant priorities in each sport itself, not overall.
Board member Joe Vierkandt asked if some of the wishes, such as tennis court cracks, could be taken care of by the school’s building and grounds department and Doerfler said that many could.
“We you say the words LHB and engineering to me, it sounds like it just adds a bunch of money, so if we can save a bunch of money” said Vierkandt.
Doerfler replied, “Absolutely.”
Doerfler then shared they will hear in the future that there will really be three options: do nothing, use a fund 38 (debt service fund), or over the course of a long period of time, budget for projects through the district budget. “The second and third are options. I just do not see the first as an option. We have to do something to our facilities,” said Doerfler.
He agreed that Vierkandt had valid points and there are differences between cracks, bleachers and replacing football fields.
Board member Erin Hosking asked if other options such as fundraising had been looked into to help with upgrades? Doerfler said he had spoken with some members of the athletic department and he had talked to scoreboard providers and he was confident they could get sponsorship for all of the scoreboards through local businesses, which is how most places pay for them. He said for all scoreboards in the district; the price would be approximately $350,000, if you did not go with the “Cadillac variety.”
Glenna said she felt they should at least move ahead with looking at their options. “There is nothing that locks us in by listening to a presentation by Baird to see how we fund these things and we put some priorities on things and move ahead that way. But if we do not listen to all of the information, I think we would be irresponsible,” she said.
Future meetings regarding athletic facilities would be as follows:
Monday, June 26th; Baird Financial Presentation to Board
Wednesday, July 26th; Athletic Facility Proposals
October 2023 (date TBD); Updated Athletic Facility Proposals
