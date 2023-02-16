Amery’s small town girl, running in the professional world has a big decision to make after setting a new national record in the 3000- 5K or 10K at USAs/Worlds? While she enjoys basking in the glory of reaching her goals, Alicia Monson is always looking ahead. “Her whole life she has been very focused with a drive to reach the next level,” shared her mother Beth.
Monson came to Saturday’s Millrose race with a goal of breaking an American record. Her parents Jay and Beth still see their daughter as just a kid from Amery, Wisconsin. They said, “Going into the race we knew her goal, but you don’t make it every single time and we just wanted her to be ok at the end.”
Beth said they watched the race on television and could tell by the look of her face, it was a good day.
“This is a new development, with her having confidence to be in front and take charge. The pressure does build up and that motivates her,” said Beth.
Monson grabbed her goal and broke the indoor record by running the final 2km by herself and finishing in 8:25.05. This beat the former record held by Karissa Schweizer by .65. Schweizer’s record was set three years ago in Boston. Monson’s time is also faster than Mary Decker Slaney’s 8:25.83 outdoor record.
Now Monson’s focus in on outdoor season. Although the last two races saw her focus being on the win, the upcoming races focus on time. The next race is the 10 in Orange County, California on March 4. The goal is to run the 10K goal and have World Standard qualifying time for Nationals, Worlds and possibly Olympics. By qualifying early, the pressure is off a bit.
Unlike previous years, when the US 5k and 10k championships were contested at separate meets, they’ll both be held in the span of four days at Nationals.
Alicia is proud to be a part of the On Athletics Club out of Boulder, Colorado and she works well with her coach. She considers it a group decision on whether she will take on the 5k or 10k.
Beth said Alicia has always been programmed to give her maximum effort and the whole On Athletics Club team is of the same mindset. She said, “They feed off of each other’s competitive nature, they work hard and then kick back and hang as friends.”
Monson is currently #7 on the all-time indoor 3000 list (and #1 for athletes born outside of Ethiopia).
Most times her parents are pretty speechless about their daughter’s skills. They said Alicia is a happy and fulfilled young lady. “She really is good. She keeps everything balanced. She works hard as she has always been driven. She enjoys taking her dog Bert for walks. This is the time she can exhale and process. We are always amazed at the way she can giggle and laugh, keeping herself in check, which allows her to keep growing,” Beth said.
Jay, Beth and the entire family are thankful for the community of Amery’s support. Beth said, “It is pretty off the charts!”
Beth shared Alicia truly wants everyone to know she feels the love and they all appreciate it.
