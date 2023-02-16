Alicia Monson

Alicia Monson photo by On Athletics

Amery’s small town girl, running in the professional world has a big decision to make after setting a new national record in the 3000- 5K or 10K at USAs/Worlds? While she enjoys basking in the glory of reaching her goals, Alicia Monson is always looking ahead. “Her whole life she has been very focused with a drive to reach the next level,” shared her mother Beth.

Monson came to Saturday’s Millrose race with a goal of breaking an American record. Her parents Jay and Beth still see their daughter as just a kid from Amery, Wisconsin. They said, “Going into the race we knew her goal, but you don’t make it every single time and we just wanted her to be ok at the end.”

