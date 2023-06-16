People consuming or using water from the Amery Municipal water system for any purpose where water enters the skin will need to boil the water or use bottled water.
Fecal Coliform/E. coli. bacteria was detected in a water sample collected June 14. The city notified users June 16 about the sample. The city says they will be switching the lab company used “due to improper procedures at the lab.”
The notification says “We routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants. The presence of E. coli bacteria in your drinking water is a violation of State and Federal Safe Drinking Water Regulations. A water sample collected on 06/14/2023 indicated the presence of E.coli bacteria. While we collect and analyze additional samples to confirm their presence or absence, we are issuing this boil water advisory.
“Water supplied by our system should not be used for drinking, cooking, food preparation and making ice, dishwashing, and personal hygiene needs (e.g. oral hygiene) where water enters your body. Use caution with any other contact, such as showering and bathing, and hand washing. Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with potentially contaminated water must be discarded. You should boil or use commercially bottled water for the purposes listed above. If you boil water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least ONE minute before use.
“E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
“The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking this water from their health care providers.
“You should use boiled or bottled water until we inform you that our sampling shows that no bacteria are present. We are working to resolve this problem as soon as possible.”
The email containing the notification said “Further testing is going out today. Unfortunately, results will not be back until Monday or Tuesday.”
