People consuming or using water from the Amery Municipal water system for any purpose where water enters the skin will need to boil the water or use bottled water.

Fecal Coliform/E. coli. bacteria was detected in a water sample collected June 14. The city notified users June 16 about the sample. The city says they will be switching the lab company used “due to improper procedures at the lab.”

