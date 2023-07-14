Soon sidewalks and crosswalks going to the School District of Amery campus will ensure students can walk safely, this is because the city was recently approved for the TAP STARS grant in the amount of $332,713.60.
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said, “The City of Amery is very excited about this, as it will help students with the Safe Routes to School process.”
She said she believes the sidewalks will run on the North Side of Hillcrest heading to the East toward Minneapolis. There will be crosswalks on Minneapolis for the students to cross to improve traffic flow.
“We do not have a set start date, but it said in the award letter, we have four years to use up the funds. I am partnering with Dr. Shawn Doerfler on the logistics of the Safe Routes to School and how that will work with the funds,” said Bjorklund.
She feels the process really came together this past year when the STARS Grant came to be. Bjorklund said, “I wanted to get going on it as the opportunity to obtain the funds was something that the City of Amery needed for the kids and their safety walking. I feel honored that they chose us, and the Grant Application I submitted.”
Former Mayor Paul Isakson said when the Bicycle and Pedestrian committee was formed, the council passed the Bicycle and Pedestrian plan and part of that plan was safe routes to school. Applying for grants for safe routes to school was what needed to be done. He said, “I pushed hard to get this done. We marked the two-miler and the 5K route and actually right now I am working on a 10K.”
Isakson said in early 2022 the city was working with The West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. He was outgoing Mayor and wished he would have been part of the project, but he thinks it is great that it is all coming to fruition.
