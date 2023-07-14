Logo-WEB.jpg

Soon sidewalks and crosswalks going to the School District of Amery campus will ensure students can walk safely, this is because the city was recently approved for the TAP STARS grant in the amount of $332,713.60.

City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said, “The City of Amery is very excited about this, as it will help students with the Safe Routes to School process.”

