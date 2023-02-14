Police-light.jpg

Tom Bensen, principal at Amery Middle School, is recuperating in the hospital with injuries sustained in a Highway 65 three-vehicle crash February 11, 2023. Polk County Sheriff’s Department has released one passenger, Masen Powell, 18, Spring Valley was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact events of the accident are still to be determined.

According to the release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, on February 11, 2023 at 2:56 p.m, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th Avenue in the town of Alden.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.