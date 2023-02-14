Tom Bensen, principal at Amery Middle School, is recuperating in the hospital with injuries sustained in a Highway 65 three-vehicle crash February 11, 2023. Polk County Sheriff’s Department has released one passenger, Masen Powell, 18, Spring Valley was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact events of the accident are still to be determined.
According to the release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, on February 11, 2023 at 2:56 p.m, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th Avenue in the town of Alden.
Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS were all dispatched to this scene. Initial investigation and witness reports indicated that a vehicle occupied by five people, was travelling northbound on 65 at a high rate of speed. This vehicle lost control after cresting a hill, crossed over the centerline striking two southbound vehicles. Three of the five occupants were ejected from the northbound vehicle and Powell was pronounced dead.
Air Ambulance transported two victims with severe injuries.
Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries.
After the initial press release from the Sheriff’s Department, it has been stated there are differing opinions concerning the accident and scene from those who responded to the scene. The Amery Free Press reached out to Sheriff Brent Waak and he provided the following statement, “I have no comments as this is an ongoing investigation. As you can imagine this was a busy scene with nine people involved and three vehicles. The crash report will get sent to the state and you can request a copy from the State. A full reconstruction of the scene is getting done by the Wi State Patrol. That will tell the complete details of how this crash occurred.”
