It has been said that squats are like life, it is about standing up when something heavy tries to keep you down. Members are the Amery Warrior powerlifting team are learning life lessons all while crushing it at area competitions.
Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at a maximal weight on three different lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift. Lifters compete against other lifters based on their weight class and age. There are multiple levels at which lifters can perform youth, teen, high school, collegiate, and open. Competitions are held both nationally and internationally all over the world both for individual and teams. The winner of each weight class is determined having the highest total, which is found by adding the maximal most successful lift of the squat, bench press, and deadlift together.
While powerlifting has been a part of some area schools for some time, the program began in Amery in 2019. The season typically runs from October to the end of March. Sophomore Charlee Schroeder said she loves lifting and thought of the powerlifting team as a way to make new friends. 10th grade student Jack Coval said he joined powerlifting for personal, mental and physical improvement and he has set a new personal record at every meet.
The sport encourages participants to set goals and put in the work it takes to reach them. 11th grade student Carter Nielsen said, “I plan on powerlifting next year, and lifting at different meets. My goals are to take 1st at every meet, State, and hopefully Nationals.”
Fellow lifter, Sophomore Kruse Yuhas, also has his sight set on Nationals. “I like lifting and I do it every day,” he said. It has paid off as he qualified for the State meet at the very first competition he attended, and his future plans include going to the National meet.
“My main long-term goal is to make it onto the Amery 1000 Pound club, which is where your total for all your main three lifts equal 1000 or more,” said Schroeder.
Training for powerlifting varies for each participant. Kruse Yuhas said he trains with consistent weightlifting and is constantly challenging himself. 11th grade student Abbie Webber said, “My nutrition is super important to me and my powerlifting goals, so I make sure to eat good foods, I lift 4-5 times a week, train abs, and more.”
Webber tore her ACL 7 months ago and lost almost all her muscle in my right leg. “I couldn’t lift for four months and had to restart my journey with lifting. My first two years I never made it to state because I couldn’t lift enough but after my surgery I worked harder than I ever had before, and I got my strength back and more and qualified for state,” said Webber.
There is training for a meet and then there is preparing for a meet (otherwise known as getting pumped up). Coval said to prepare he drinks excessive amounts of caffeine, while Schroeder said, “I have LOUD yelling matches with my friends while we pump each other up saying that we can do it and other encouraging words.”
Nielsen shared that before a meet, he listens to music that gets him fired up. Freshman Siri Yuhas agreed. She said, “I pump myself up before meets by listening to music very loud and dancing around before lifts.”
This is the first year of powerlifting for Siri Yuhas. She feels her biggest accomplishment so far is winning two regional titles for her weight class. Her favorite meet was Elk Mound. “It was a lot of fun and I hit Personal Bests on everything that meet,” she said.
Although it is her first year, Senior Jaidyn McAlpine is hopeful to get in the top 10 at the State meet and lift over 600 lbs. McAlpine said last summer and the past winter she had done a lot of lifting on her own time, which was one of the reasons she started to enjoy lifting so much. The pressure from Coach Sipiorski and being able to lift for track was enough to convince her to take a chance at the sport of powerlifting and it has gone quite well for her.
She wasn’t the only one who thought powerlifting might help prepare them for another sport in which they participate. Freshman Elliot Roberts said he joined powerlifting to get better at football and just overall wanting to lift. He feels his family, teammates, coaches and even other schools that have rooted for him have been his biggest supporters.
Support is really something that provides additional drive to the participants. The sport is not a school sponsored sport, which means they have to raise their own money for uniforms and to attend meets. The team is looking for sponsorship and donations can be dropped off at the Amery High School office. The team is also a part of a Food truck competition between local districts, put on by BF Street Kitchens. Purchases from the truck, which will be parked at Amery Slumberland Saturday, March 2, will add to Amery High School’s total. The school district with the highest total by the end of March will receive a 1000.00 check from BF Street Kitchens. The Amery powerlifting team has their eye set on that prize.
Webber said, “The best part of powerlifting is getting to help build the sport up, because of the fact that we just started and still aren’t considered a sport at Amery High School, we have been building it from the ground up, getting sponsors, growing the team, clothes, representation, everything.”
With two children in the sport, parent Andrea Yuhas said, “One thing I really appreciated from a parent perspective being unfamiliar with Powerlifting and new to the sport, was it was really cool to see kids who would otherwise not be able to participate in a school sport whether it is simply lack of athletic prowess or team sport abilities be able to compete and work hard to improve and beat their personal bests.” She said her husband Brad agreed it was the coolest part of the whole experience.
“It is also a great opportunity for kids who compete in non-school sponsored sports (ie gymnasts or swimmers) to be a part of something to represent their schools. Coach Sipiorski has been great working with kids giving them support, options and flexibility (before or after school) to get their workouts in so they can compete,” said Yuhas.
Amery High School powerlifting coach Trace Sipiorski said the group is hoping to continue to grow in number and develop the program as time goes on. Sipiorski said, “The Amery Powerlifting Club has grown in the last three years from a handful of students to over 20 students who compete. It has been a great year so far with all of the powerlifters, we've come a long way and developed together as a club. Getting to know all the lifters and seeing them grow has been a great experience this year as a coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.